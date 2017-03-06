World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Winners of the 2017 ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards

Winners of the 2017 ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Winners of the 2017 ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards
Save this picture!
Winners of the 2017 ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards

The first edition of ArchDaily China's Building of the Year Awards has now come to a close. Like our global Building of the Year Awards, the awards given by ArchDaily China rely on the collective intelligence of an audience of informed and engaged readers to select the winners.

Once again, ArchDaily readers demonstrated their collective influence, with over 7,000 votes cast over 3 weeks to filter over 300 projects published on ArchDaily China in 2016 to find the 3 best works that mainland China and Hong Kong have to offer. Read on to see the winners.

1st Place 
Chetian Cultural Center / West-line studio

Save this picture!
© Jingsong Xie
© Jingsong Xie

2nd Place
Central Canteen of Tsinghua University / School of Architecture Tsinghua University

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

3rd Place
Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Winners of the 2017 ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards" 06 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806691/winners-of-the-2017-archdaily-china-building-of-the-year-awards/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

2017 ArchDaily 中国年度建筑奖“三甲”得主公布

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »