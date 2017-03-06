Winners of the 2017 ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards

The first edition of ArchDaily China's Building of the Year Awards has now come to a close. Like our global Building of the Year Awards, the awards given by ArchDaily China rely on the collective intelligence of an audience of informed and engaged readers to select the winners.

Once again, ArchDaily readers demonstrated their collective influence, with over 7,000 votes cast over 3 weeks to filter over 300 projects published on ArchDaily China in 2016 to find the 3 best works that mainland China and Hong Kong have to offer. Read on to see the winners.

2nd Place

Central Canteen of Tsinghua University / School of Architecture Tsinghua University