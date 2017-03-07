World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. See How Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Sits in Its Context

See How Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Sits in Its Context

See How Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Sits in Its Context
See How Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Sits in Its Context, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has visited Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie HamburgGermany – a 2017 winner of the ArchDaily Building of the Year award. The striking silhouette of this cultural centre and concert hall, which is identical in ground plan to the brick block of the older building upon which it sits, is often photographed as an isolated object. In this photo-essay, the context of the port around the project is often foregrounded – and unusual views offer new perspectives onto its iconic design.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
