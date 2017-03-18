World
  7. Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura

Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 18 March, 2017
Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura
© Marcos Betanzos
  • Architects

    Intersticial Arquitectura

  • Location

    Querétaro, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Ian Pablo Amores, Rodolfo Unda

  • Collaboratos

    Gildardo Olvera, Andrea Oliveros, María José Milke, Mauricio Salmón

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marcos Betanzos , Diego Cosme
© Marcos Betanzos
From the architect. Casa Zirahuen is the first stage of a two twin house project that create a small dwelling in a residential area in Querétaro's periphery. Facing the residential monotony in typology and isolation of the area generated between the 7 meters high adjoining walls, the proposal’s idea based on shaping a different integration to the site, one that dignifies and offers better ways of living in its outside and inside space.

© Marcos Betanzos
Some of the principal challenges to solve were to create a product that makes use of passive design strategies, local constructive methods and a commercial competitive scheme which is sensitive to a complex real estate context.  The house works around a main guiding axis that splits and distributes the public program in ground floor and the private program in first level. The use of a central patio works as a natural lantern that articulates and ventilates, a witness to the house’s everyday life.

© Marcos Betanzos
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Marcos Betanzos
The design of the project is thought to be versatile enough in order to adapt to user’s needs. The study of areas and proportion of living spaces, added to the rational constructive modulation gives the home the option of a flexible and controlled growth (spanned in stages to equip the house with 2 to 4 bedrooms, optional TV/family room and additional outside spaces).

Isometric
Isometric

The exposed materials reveal its constructive honesty, the polished concrete and bare brick reflect the quality of artistry and craftsmanship the region has to offer. Its textures and tones respond to a natural palette found in the local area, Querétaro's semi-desert context.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
Products:

Concrete Brick

Cite: "Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura" [Casa Zirahuén / Intersticial Arquitectura] 18 Mar 2017. ArchDaily.
