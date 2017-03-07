World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Los Molles House / Thomas Löwenstein

Los Molles House / Thomas Löwenstein

  • 09:00 - 7 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Los Molles House / Thomas Löwenstein
Save this picture!
Los Molles House / Thomas Löwenstein, © Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez

© Alejandro Gálvez © Alejandro Gálvez © Alejandro Gálvez © Alejandro Gálvez +26

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez

The house is located near Los Molles beach town, in the fifth region of Chile, in a half acre field in a pronounced slope from where you have a main domain of the mountain range view, while the sea appears distant and tangent.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez

The flattest area of ​​the land was chosen to locate the house. An anterior border was defined against the ground, which delimits an outer space and gives thickness to the access area; and a posterior limit, encounters the perimeter of the house and the steep slope.

The Project arises from the combination between levels and sights, which on the one hand, proposes relations of spacial interior continuity and on the other, it relates this interior with the horizons.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez

In the first floor, the main topographic levels were redefined as well as the natural paths that existed in the natural terrain to preserve the sensation of moving in the slope. This condition in addition with the size and orientation of the spans constantly frame new horizons of the beach and valley.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez

Two main volumes, of 1 and 2 floors respectively, were defined. The lower one, which does not interfere the view of the mountain when descending to the house, corresponds in the first level to the guest’s area and in the second, to a panoramic terrace where the hot tub is located.

Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
Section CC
Section CC

The volume of two floors, indoor and outdoor common spaces on the first floor, and bedrooms in the second, is rotated in relation to the volume of one floor, directing its views towards the bay of Los Molles and the perpendicular view to the sea from the master bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez

The west side, which faces the slope, appears as a continuous and closed surface, which allows only the necessary spans to illuminate the hallway spaces, distancing itself on the first floor from the living and dining room, and on the second floor, the bedrooms, from direct solar radiation.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez

The south-eastern side, which has a sinuous perimeter, accommodates the intermediate spaces and larger spans that collect the main views.

Save this picture!
1º and 2º floor Plans
1º and 2º floor Plans

The Project material is mainly wood, both structure and cladding. The black color and the measured and dim lighting, work together to dissolve the volume at dusk and thus get lost in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Gálvez
© Alejandro Gálvez
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Chile
Cite: "Los Molles House / Thomas Löwenstein" [Casa en Los Molles / Thomas Löwenstein] 07 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806663/los-molles-house-thomas-lowenstein/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »