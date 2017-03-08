World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. B+ABR Backheuser e Riera Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  Luiz Paulo Conde Waterfront Promenade / B+ABR Backheuser e Riera Arquitetura

Luiz Paulo Conde Waterfront Promenade / B+ABR Backheuser e Riera Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 8 March, 2017
Luiz Paulo Conde Waterfront Promenade / B+ABR Backheuser e Riera Arquitetura
© Miguel As
© Miguel As

© Ignasi Riera © Miguel As © André Sanches © Ignasi Riera

  • Collaborators

    CDURP (Companhia de Desenvolvimento Urbano da Região do Porto de Rio de Janeiro)

  • Concessionary

    PortoNovo

  • Contractor

    PortoRio

  • Architecture Consultant

    RAIAR

  • Structures and Installations

    Engecorps

  • Softscaping

    Lucia Costa, Francis Soares
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Porto Novo
© Porto Novo

From the architect. The “Orla Conde” Project is part of the process of transformation and urban recharacterization of the port region and centre of Rio de Janeiro, deriving from Porto Maravilha’s urban operation.

© João Backheuser
© João Backheuser
Section
Section
© Ignasi Riera
© Ignasi Riera

The demolition of the raised viaduct is defined as one of the main interventions carried out within the site of Porto Maravilha. Built in the 60’s, the viaduct ripped patterns and had a negative impact on the port region’s landscape, breaking its proximity with the Baía de Guanabara (a bay). This removal, along the year 2014, gives back landscapes and forgotten places to the city of Rio, even sometimes unknown, and returns to the city and pedestrians a large area along the Baia de Guanabara’s waterfront. 

© Porto Novo
© Porto Novo
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© André Sanches
© André Sanches

Seen in the last 50 years as a deteriorated, industrial and abandoned area, a “non-place”, the approximate 250.000 m2 of the Orla Conde are not only a fundamental piece for the renewal and revitalisation of the port area, but also of the centre of the city. Focusing on the citizen/pedestrian, the Orla Conde stablishes a change of paradigm, leaving behind a city that prioritized the car over pedestrians.

Diagram
Diagram

The project allows a pacific and organized coexistence of different means of transport (VLT-tram, bicycles, vehicles and alternative transportations), generates resting and playing areas, unveils historic buildings and views and landscapes to the bay. It attempts to recover the integration of the built city with the Baía de Guanabara, in addition to giving support to future activities and new functions which will have to emerge in the revitalized centre and the Porto Maravilha region.

© André Sanches
© André Sanches
© André Sanches
© André Sanches
© Miguel As
© Miguel As
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Public Architecture Brazil
Cite: "Luiz Paulo Conde Waterfront Promenade / B+ABR Backheuser e Riera Arquitetura" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806630/luiz-paulo-conde-waterfront-promenade-b-plus-abr-backheuser-e-riera-arquitetura/>
