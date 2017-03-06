Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec

+31

Structural Consultant Batiserf

Consultant specialized in fluides Solares Bauen

Construction economist E3 Economie

Building costs E3 economie

Client City of Strasbourg

Cost 2500000 euros More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project consists in a new tennis hall building with three new covered tennis courts and and new club house including changing rooms, fitness room, office, restaurant and bar with wide covered terrace.

This tennis club design is directly inspired by people flow in and through the building, considered as tennis ball dynamic trajectories, flowing from point to point, from function to function

The new building is generously day-lighted with sky domes and a special colour treatment of the floor increases day light effect. Areas where natural light falls are treated with a beige resin, the room borders and corners are treated with deep orange resin. Both are linked with a rough handmade colour gradient. The result is a kind of augmented reality, providing a feeling of sunny weather whatever is the meteo.

All the furnitures were designed for this project, each of them is a unique piece. Master piece is the 777cm long bar, made of solid wood slices. One edge sits on the floor and the opposite edge is suspended from the roof and all under space length stays free.