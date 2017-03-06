World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Field
  4. France
  5. Paul Le Quernec
  6. 2016
  Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec

Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec

  09:00 - 6 March, 2017
Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec
Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec, © 11h45
© 11h45

© 11h45

  • Structural Consultant

    Batiserf

  • Consultant specialized in fluides

    Solares Bauen

  • Construction economist

    E3 Economie

  • Building costs

    E3 economie

  • Client

    City of Strasbourg

  • Cost

    2500000 euros
© 11h45
© 11h45

From the architect. The project consists in a new tennis hall building with three new covered tennis courts and and new club house including changing rooms, fitness room, office, restaurant and bar with wide covered terrace. 

© 11h45
© 11h45

This tennis club design is directly inspired by people flow in and through the building, considered as tennis ball dynamic trajectories, flowing from point to point, from function to function 

Ground Plan
Ground Plan

The new building is generously day-lighted with sky domes and a special colour treatment of the floor increases day light effect. Areas where natural light falls are treated with a beige resin, the room borders and corners are treated with deep orange resin. Both are linked with a rough handmade colour gradient. The result is a kind of augmented reality, providing a feeling of sunny weather whatever is the meteo.

© 11h45
© 11h45
Section
Section
© 11h45
© 11h45

All the furnitures were designed for this project, each of them is a unique piece. Master piece is the 777cm long bar, made of solid wood slices. One edge sits on the floor and the opposite edge is suspended from the roof and all under space length stays free.

© 11h45
© 11h45
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Field France
Cite: "Tennis Club in Strasbourg / Paul Le Quernec" 06 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806597/tennis-club-in-strasbourg-paul-le-quernec/>
