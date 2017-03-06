World








  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Alain Carle Architecte
  6. 2015
  7. Residence MG2 / Alain Carle Architecte

Residence MG2 / Alain Carle Architecte

  • 11:00 - 6 March, 2017
Residence MG2 / Alain Carle Architecte
Residence MG2 / Alain Carle Architecte, © James Brittain
© James Brittain

© James Brittain © James Brittain © James Brittain © James Brittain +18

  • Architects

    Alain Carle Architecte

  • Location

    1666 Chemin de la Héronnière O, Wentworth-Nord, QC J0T 1Y0, Canada

  • Architect in Charge

    Alain Carle

  • Area

    830.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    James Brittain

  • Conception Team

    Lola Domenech, Christian Aubin

  • Assistants

    Jean-François Marceau, Isaniel Levesque, Alexandre Lemoyne,
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

From the architect. This residence’s occupancy program has been fragmented into four pavilions, according to an organic plan, freeing a central space that looks completely outward.  A little like the “heart of a village”, this space links the other building bodies, geometrically distinct from each other.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

This architectural composition arises more from the special topography of the site than from a formal preconception. The site’s gentle slope therefore favoured “tiered” development, offering a constant influx of light to all spaces.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The most southerly pavilion contains the living room, the more social spaces of the residence, and opens generously to the outdoors so as to offer a greater energy gain during the winter. The volume is open, with very little programmatic hierarchy. It essentially combines the functions related to meal preparation in all the aspects that bring people together: not a kitchen/living room/dining room but rather a versatile space for convivially receiving guests 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The other wings, more dedicated to sleeping areas, leave room for generous water spaces for bodily relaxation. One of these wings includes the owners’ private areas, while the guest rooms are laid out in the other. Dry and wet saunas and big showers punctuate the spaces of these volumes and give the premises a “lived-in” look and feel. Outside, the traditional swimming pool has been replaced with a small coldwater pond that complements the sequence of saunas and steam baths of these pavilions.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

One last volume, accommodating work places on two levels, is located away from the home’s living areas, separated by a protective outdoor space. This volume stands out for its somewhat symmetrical form, with a peaked roof, and is positioned upstream from the rest of the building to play the role of “guest wing” for visitors who sometimes come for business. Finally, the lower floor accommodates a work zone, a maintenance and do-it-yourself workshop.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The workmanship of each pavilion creates a heterogeneous whole, in light of the design approach that left room for “found material” (both for cladding and carpentry) instead of a rigid esthetic diktat. Ultimately, this is an earth-rooted architecture, produced with a completely different “design time”. The form emerges from the soil, but also from history, from a patient search for material that is “already there”. Its organic nature refers to our rural traditions rather than modernist canons calling for novelty at any price.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Product Description. This project’s materials were largely recycled: the interior and exterior wall claddings come from an abandoned sawmill, and the paving stones were recovered from an old quarry. The house faces south to allow a passive energy gain which, combined with a geothermal system, ensures overall energy efficiency.

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
Cite: "Residence MG2 / Alain Carle Architecte" 06 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806590/residence-mg2-alain-carle-architecte/>
