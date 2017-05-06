World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. Thurow Architektura Wnętrz
  6. 2012
  7. House in Dobra / Thurow Architektura Wnętrz

House in Dobra / Thurow Architektura Wnętrz

  • 02:00 - 6 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Dobra / Thurow Architektura Wnętrz
Save this picture!
House in Dobra / Thurow Architektura Wnętrz, © Anna Paszkowska-Thurow
© Anna Paszkowska-Thurow

© Bartłomiej Bieliński  © Anna Paszkowska-Thurow © Bartłomiej Bieliński  © Bartłomiej Bieliński  +26

Save this picture!
© Anna Paszkowska-Thurow
© Anna Paszkowska-Thurow

From the architect. House in Dobra near Szczecin, designed by architect’s couple Anna and Krzysztof Paszkowski-Thurow resembles a modern barn. Architects combined dark minimalistic core of the house with carport and big terraces, plastered all in white. Hudge panoramic windows allow for undistorted views over surrounding, beautiful pine forest. 

Save this picture!
© Bartłomiej Bieliński 
© Bartłomiej Bieliński 

This compact and energy-saving house was design for a family of four. Due to owner’s proffesions, house is split into office and private spaces - allowing for working zone to be completelly independed. 

Save this picture!
© Anna Paszkowska-Thurow
© Anna Paszkowska-Thurow

Double height living room, reminds open spaces in traditional barns. Kitchen is integrated within the dining room and located next to the roofed terrace. Terrace is accesible through in-wall retracting glass door. On the ground floor there is private bedroom space for parents, together with walk-in closet and master bathroom. On the first floor there are two big bedrooms for children with special windows to link the interior with surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
© Bartłomiej Bieliński 
© Bartłomiej Bieliński 

Although the character of the interior is austere and modern, there are strong symbolic relations in materials to the surroundings: floors finished with white-oiled oak, dressing room entirely finished in wood, bathrooms finished in rough stone tiles. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Anna and Krzysztof interior style is underpinned by a subtle play of clean lines and natural materials as well as love for nordic internal warmth and order. They graduated from Szczecin’s Technical University and Copenhagen School of Design and Technology. 

Save this picture!
© Anna Paszkowska-Thurow
© Anna Paszkowska-Thurow

Product Description

Capatect Sylitol-Fassadenputz NQG K Silicate-based textured plaster with nano quartz technology and silica sol for clean facades without biozide inhibitors, ready-to-use. Material Properties are:
•very low consumption of materials
•very fluffy processing
•natural protection against algae and mold
•extremely low soiling tendency by sol-silicate technology
•for mineral and organic substrates
•very high color stability even without additional painting
•very low chalking tendency
•minimized efflorescence
•highly water vapor permeable
•weather-resistant

To this project we have chosen matt gloss level finishing and texture grain size 1mm with consumption approx. 1,5kg/m²

Save this picture!
© Bartłomiej Bieliński 
© Bartłomiej Bieliński 
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Poland
Cite: "House in Dobra / Thurow Architektura Wnętrz" 06 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806573/house-in-dobra-thurow-architektura-wnetrz/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »