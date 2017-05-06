House in Dobra / Thurow Architektura Wnętrz

+26

Collaborator Urbicon sp. z o.o.

From the architect. House in Dobra near Szczecin, designed by architect’s couple Anna and Krzysztof Paszkowski-Thurow resembles a modern barn. Architects combined dark minimalistic core of the house with carport and big terraces, plastered all in white. Hudge panoramic windows allow for undistorted views over surrounding, beautiful pine forest.

This compact and energy-saving house was design for a family of four. Due to owner’s proffesions, house is split into office and private spaces - allowing for working zone to be completelly independed.

Double height living room, reminds open spaces in traditional barns. Kitchen is integrated within the dining room and located next to the roofed terrace. Terrace is accesible through in-wall retracting glass door. On the ground floor there is private bedroom space for parents, together with walk-in closet and master bathroom. On the first floor there are two big bedrooms for children with special windows to link the interior with surrounding nature.

Although the character of the interior is austere and modern, there are strong symbolic relations in materials to the surroundings: floors finished with white-oiled oak, dressing room entirely finished in wood, bathrooms finished in rough stone tiles.

Anna and Krzysztof interior style is underpinned by a subtle play of clean lines and natural materials as well as love for nordic internal warmth and order. They graduated from Szczecin’s Technical University and Copenhagen School of Design and Technology.

Product Description



Capatect Sylitol-Fassadenputz NQG K Silicate-based textured plaster with nano quartz technology and silica sol for clean facades without biozide inhibitors, ready-to-use. Material Properties are:

•very low consumption of materials

•very fluffy processing

•natural protection against algae and mold

•extremely low soiling tendency by sol-silicate technology

•for mineral and organic substrates

•very high color stability even without additional painting

•very low chalking tendency

•minimized efflorescence

•highly water vapor permeable

•weather-resistant

To this project we have chosen matt gloss level finishing and texture grain size 1mm with consumption approx. 1,5kg/m²