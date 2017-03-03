These Beautiful Architectural Sketches Show Hand-Drawing is Alive and Well

Despite the rush of new technologies available to architects to express their designs, the humble art of hand-drawing is still alive and well. And when sketching are drafting are done well enough, they can become their own artifacts for inspiring architectural thought.

The work of architecture student Adelina Gareeva is one such example. Studying at Kazan State University of Architecture and Engineering (KSUAE) in Russia, Gareeva produces incredibly detailed architectural drawings, from carefully constructed perspective drawings of St. Basil’s Cathedral, to travel sketches to more abstract architectural compositions that draw similarities to Zaha Hadid’s Suprematist paintings or the Cubist works of Georges Braques. Check out some of her best sketches below.

Done✔️ Big architectural fantasy. Earth moving in contact with the carcass architecture. The motion, stability. KSUAE Tutor: Akhtiamov I. A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Apr 6, 2016 at 5:14am PDT

I draw quick and simple, one line, one moment and now two ends locked and creating an interesting game that you've never noticed, any geometry, you could catch - is magic. Italy, Roma A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Oct 26, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT

Saint Basil's Cathedral⛪️ Moscow, Russia. / Собор Василия Блаженного в Москве. Perspective. Details. June/15. #architexture#urban#art#arts#lines#arts_gallery#archilovers#style#archidaily#composition#geometry#perspective#superarchitects#arquitectura#arqsketch#drawing#sketch#arqutitapage#arc_more#sketch_art#arhdaily#superarchitect#sketchzone#nextarch#architecturestudent#arts_help#archsketch#instasketch A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Sep 1, 2015 at 1:09pm PDT

view of the courtyard of an apartment house in my village / мое представление одного из внутренних дворов многоквартирного дома в моем поселке. KSUAE A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Nov 18, 2016 at 11:03am PST

Arcitectural fantasy. Basic form - cube, which connect with the surrounding space with water ways. KSUAE. Tutor: Akhtiamov I. A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Dec 4, 2015 at 5:18am PST

A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Sep 18, 2015 at 9:20am PDT

A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Sep 7, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on May 4, 2016 at 6:44am PDT

Pantheon, France. Perspective, details. May/15, KSUAE, Tutor - Ilnar Akhtiamov A post shared by Adelina Gareeva (@adelina.gareeva) on Sep 1, 2015 at 2:58am PDT

To see more of Gareeva’s work, follow her on Instagram, here.