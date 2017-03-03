These Beautiful Architectural Sketches Show Hand-Drawing is Alive and Well

Despite the rush of new technologies available to architects to express their designs, the humble art of hand-drawing is still alive and well. And when sketching are drafting are done well enough, they can become their own artifacts for inspiring architectural thought.
The work of architecture student Adelina Gareeva is one such example. Studying at Kazan State University of Architecture and Engineering (KSUAE) in Russia, Gareeva produces incredibly detailed architectural drawings, from carefully constructed perspective drawings of St. Basil’s Cathedral, to travel sketches to more abstract architectural compositions that draw similarities to Zaha Hadid’s Suprematist paintings or the Cubist works of Georges Braques. Check out some of her best sketches below.
Saint Basil's Cathedral⛪️ Moscow, Russia. / Собор Василия Блаженного в Москве. Perspective. Details. June/15.
To see more of Gareeva’s work, follow her on Instagram, here.