World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. RCR Arquitectes' Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library, Photographed by Pedro Kok

RCR Arquitectes' Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library, Photographed by Pedro Kok

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
RCR Arquitectes' Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library, Photographed by Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
RCR Arquitectes' Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library, Photographed by Pedro Kok, Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok

Following the announcement on Wednesday of the winners of the 2017 Pritzker Prize, which was awarded to architects Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta of RCR Arquitectes, architectural photographer Pedro Kok has shared with us a series of photographs of the Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library, located in Barcelona, Spain.

As with many of the Catalan trio's work, the library stands out for its materiality and careful construction, making intense use of transparency and light.

Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok +10

Save this picture!
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok
Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library / RCR Arquitectes. Image © Pedro Kok

See Kok's photoset in the gallery below, and learn more about the photographer's work on his official website

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "RCR Arquitectes' Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library, Photographed by Pedro Kok" [Biblioteca Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver do RCR Arquitectes, pelas lentes de Pedro Kok] 03 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Stott, Rory) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806513/rcr-arquitectes-sant-antoni-joan-oliver-library-photographed-by-pedro-kok/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »