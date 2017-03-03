World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Virtual Look Inside the Case study house #12 by Whitney R Smith

A Virtual Look Inside the Case study house #12 by Whitney R Smith

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Virtual Look Inside the Case study house #12 by Whitney R Smith
This Virtual Reality article is sponsored by:
Saint-Gobain is not responsible for, and expressly disclaims liability for, damages of any kind arising out of use, reference to or reliance on any information contained on this site. No guarantee is given by Saint-Gobain that the information is correct, complete or up-to-date or will not infringe any copyright or other intellectual property right and Saint-Gobain does not endorse any of the information contained on this site. Although the ArchDaily website may provide links to other internet resources, including web sites, Saint-Gobain is not responsible for the accuracy or content of information in these sites. Links from the ArchDaily website to third-party sites do not constitute an endorsement by Saint-Gobain of the parties of their products or services.
Save this picture!
A Virtual Look Inside the Case study house #12 by Whitney R Smith, Courtesy of Archilogic
Courtesy of Archilogic

In designing his (unbuilt) house for the Arts & Architecture Case Study program, Whitney Smith, like Richard Neutra, prioritized the connection to outdoor space. His motivation, however, was more specific than a desire to extend the living area of a small house. Rather, he wanted to create a highly personal space, geared to the passion of his hypothetical client. Seeing conventional plans as a straitjacket for residents who craved appropriate working space within their home (be it a sewing studio or a photography darkroom), he aspired to fit this house to the needs of a keen horticulturist.

Taking his cue from the lath houses used by gardeners to provide shelter from sun and wind, without entirely enclosing growing plants, Smith placed two such structures at either end of the long living area: one at the main entrance, one behind the fireplace opposite. Moving through the 3D model created by Archilogic, one can see how this arrangement ensured that a lavish array of plants would always be visible, from any position in the living/dining room. Smith was excited about the rich contrasts this afforded – forest-like shade against sun and fire – and the inviting transition from outdoor to indoor space. This long room would provide a sense of “openness and shelter” corresponding to the function of the lath house, as well as greenery.

The other wing of the house – branching off from the main entrance at 90 degrees to the lounge – offers a distinct functional zone, with bedrooms facing a sun terrace and isolated from the living zone by indoor planting as well as cupboard placement. Further retreat is possible with the “extra room”: an entirely separate unit, linked only by the covered car port and enjoying its own bathroom and walled garden, making it suitable for anyone from a housekeeper to a teenage child itching for independence.

Smith designed the house to sit on, and exploit, a gently sloping site. Variation in ground level would enhance the separation of different zones, with the passageway to the bedrooms reached via a few downward steps. Materials were chosen to ensure continuity with the environment and the lath-house motif: a rock-and-mortar retaining wall; wood-frame construction, with horizontal laths on the sun terrace fence as well as the actual lath houses, which formed key visual elements, from the first approach to the back of the house. And, of course, the familiar expanses of glass sliding doors maximize light and enjoyment of the outdoor space, in both the living and private zones.

House #12 is another striking example of the Californian modernism so prevalent in the Case Study program, an aesthetic that broke with decorative tradition to emphasize sleek, underdesigned open spaces and celebrate the sunny Los Angeles landscape. This outdoorsy, light-filled concept was enormously influential in the subsequent decades; but, being tied so strongly to situation, it arguably betrays the “Case Study” concept. Despite their powerful appeal, these are not houses that could easily be transplanted to other locations. And this house, relying so strongly on a gardener’s passion, is one of the least translatable of the whole series. All the more fun, then, to walk through the virtual model and enjoy it for what it is – a fantasy. Or perhaps, with Archilogic's model, you could redecorate it to suit a non-plant-lover?

Don't miss Archilogic's other models of Case Study Houses and seminal projects shared on ArchDaily—click here to see them all!

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Robynn Weldon. "A Virtual Look Inside the Case study house #12 by Whitney R Smith" 03 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806496/a-virtual-look-inside-the-case-study-house-number-12-by-whitney-r-smith/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »