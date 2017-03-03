World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Santiago Calatrava on Ground Zero, Design Philosophy and the Greenwich Peninsula Project

Santiago Calatrava on Ground Zero, Design Philosophy and the Greenwich Peninsula Project

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Santiago Calatrava on Ground Zero, Design Philosophy and the Greenwich Peninsula Project

Earlier this month, Hong Kong-owned developer Knight Dragon revealed plans for an billion-dollar urban-development scheme that will completely transform London’s Greenwich Peninsula. In this edition of Section DMonocle 24's weekly review of design, architecture and craft, the team speak to Santiago Calatrava—who will be designing the core of this grand new project—about this and his public-spirited design philosophy. Why, they ask, has he’s always wanted to leave a mark on the "Big Smoke?"

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Santiago Calatrava on Ground Zero, Design Philosophy and the Greenwich Peninsula Project, © Uniform
© Uniform

Find out more about Monocle 24's Section D here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Santiago Calatrava on Ground Zero, Design Philosophy and the Greenwich Peninsula Project" 03 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806495/santiago-calatrava-ground-zero-design-philosophy-greenwich-peninsula-project-monocle/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »