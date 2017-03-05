World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Dubai Reaches Dizzying Heights With Possible Rotating Building

Dubai Reaches Dizzying Heights With Possible Rotating Building

Dubai Reaches Dizzying Heights With Possible Rotating Building

In the upcoming years, Dubai may become home to one of the world’s newest radical architectures—the first ever, rotating skyscraper. Designed by Dynamic Architecture’s Davis Fisher, the 80-story, 1,273-foot tower proposal features independent floors that can rotate 360 degrees in both directions, in order to provide more comprehensive views.

A static central core will connect the rotating floors together, each of which will be prefabricated off-site and attached to the tower afterward.

Seventy nine wind turbines located between the floors, in combination with rooftop solar panels, are expected to provide the power needed to rotate the floors.

Dubai Reaches Dizzying Heights With Possible Rotating Building , via OfficialDynamicArch
via OfficialDynamicArch

Residential units in the building could range in price from $4 to $40 million, and be available by 2020 if the project does not fall through.

via OfficialDynamicArch
via OfficialDynamicArch

News via: CNN and Condé Nast Traveler.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Dubai Reaches Dizzying Heights With Possible Rotating Building " 05 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806491/dubai-reaches-dizzying-heights-with-possible-rotating-building/>
