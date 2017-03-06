World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Raulino Silva
  6. 2016
  7. Touguinhó III House / Raulino Silva

Touguinhó III House / Raulino Silva

  • 03:00 - 6 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Touguinhó III House / Raulino Silva
Save this picture!
Touguinhó III House / Raulino Silva, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado +29

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

From the architect. On the site, that was being used as a planting field, we found the typical granite walls, a stone pit, some fruit trees and bushes. Those walls were recovered and the trees, the bushes and the stone pit were kept in their original place, in order to preserve the identity of the site.

The strong slope of the topography of about 5 meters between the street and the top of the site defined the planning of the house in two floors, nevertheless it was sought that both floors had direct connection with the outside garden.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In the lower floor, which occupies half of the implantation, we have a porch that allows car parking but can also be used for other activities, like children’s parties. From this space, we have access to the laundry, to a toilet, a storage room, the technical area and to the atrium that allows access the upper floor through the stairs.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Plan - Sections
Plan - Sections

On the upper floor, we have 3 bedrooms faced south, one with dressing room and private bathroom, the other two have a shared bathroom. Both bathrooms have a private winter garden that allows its natural illumination and ventilation.  In the posterior zone, oriented west, we have the office, the kitchen and the living room, which extend to the outside through the deck zone, connecting to the swimming pool area. In the East zone, we have the stairs and corridor with a book shelf as well as the toilet with and attached patio next to the living room.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Plan - Elevations
Plan - Elevations
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

About the house finishing’s, on the lower floor the walls and the flooring of the toilet and the laundry are covered with polished white marble panels. The outdoor black concrete flooring defines the house entrance and the shale gravel outlines the crawling vegetation areas.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

On the upper floor, the outside walls and ceilings are covered in ETICS system; through the interior, the solid pine flooring runs through the whole house and shines in the lacquered wood. In the bathrooms, the walls and floors are covered with polished white marble panels. In the kitchen, the countertop and part of the floor are in white silestone “Zeus” slabs from Consentino, and the dishwasher is made with the same material.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In the pool, the interior is covered with a white screen and the edges of the walls are covered with dekton plates also in white.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Portugal
Cite: "Touguinhó III House / Raulino Silva" 06 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806480/touguinho-iii-house-raulino-silva/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »