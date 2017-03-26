World
Neve Monoson House 2 / Daniel Arev Architecture

  • 05:00 - 26 March, 2017
Neve Monoson House 2 / Daniel Arev Architecture
Neve Monoson House 2 / Daniel Arev Architecture, © Daniel Arev
© Daniel Arev

© Daniel Arev

  • Architects

    Daniel Arev Architecture

  • Location

    Neve Monoson - Israel

  • Architect in Charge

    Daniel Arev

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Daniel Arev

  • Construction design

    Akiva Auzon

  • Furnishing

    Omer Danan

  • Carpenters

    Arkady Baskin - “Global Carpentry”, Moty Yair carpentry

  • Steel work

    Itay Shamban -“A different angle metal shop”

  • Landscape design

    Larry Gordon
    More Specs
© Daniel Arev
© Daniel Arev

From the architect. According to the request of the clients, the house was planned with “Provence” characteristics. Since the time and age of these characteristics has long passed by, a few traditional details were adopted in the design but were given a modern twist. The main characters were the roof design and the simple geometry of the façades. 

© Daniel Arev
© Daniel Arev
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Daniel Arev
© Daniel Arev

The house was built on a 450 sqm rectangular plot, with one of it’s long facades facing the street, and the other facing the rear, and private, back garden. The ground floor layout, which includes the parent’s bedroom and the main living area, has been opened up to the back garden, and kept relatively enclosed to the street. The dividing wall between the living area and the parent’s bedroom, is comprised of a wooden bookcase with a “hidden” door, allowing total privacy. 

© Daniel Arev
© Daniel Arev

The upper floor’s layout includes two main sections of the children’s bedrooms, that are joined together by an open double space gallery, containing a family room. This arrangement of the space provides open views from the ground floor onto the open gallery above and vice versa, thus allowing a cosy atmosphere, with a strong presence of the wooden ceiling. 

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Daniel Arev
© Daniel Arev
Sections
Sections

The building materials pallet was kept a simple one, made out mainly of stone, wood, steel and plaster at their basic raw appearance. The compact garden surrounding the house, is a Mediterranean garden with local citrus trees and herbs.

© Daniel Arev
© Daniel Arev
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Israel
Cite: "Neve Monoson House 2 / Daniel Arev Architecture" 26 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806477/neve-monoson-house-2-daniel-arev-architecture/>
