  3. Herzog & de Meuron's West Village Condo Building Takes Shape In New York

Herzog & de Meuron's West Village Condo Building Takes Shape In New York

Herzog & de Meuron's West Village Condo Building Takes Shape In New York
Construction on Herzog & de Meuron’s 160 Leroy condominium tower in New York’s West Village has nearly topped out, with 12 of its planned 15 floors now complete. The design, inspired by the great Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, features a curved concrete and glass facade and contains 57 luxury condos ranging in price from $3.1 to $48.5 million.

via Field Condition © DBOX

via Field Condition
via Field Condition

The building is the third major New York project to be led by Herzog & de Meuron in recent years, following a jenga-like condo tower at 56 Leonard Street and a hotel at 215 Chrystie Street.

Construction on 160 Leroy began last summer and is expected to complete later this year.

via Field Condition
via Field Condition
© DBOX
© DBOX

To see the full construction progress, visit the Field Condition blog, here.

News via Curbed.

News Architecture News
