World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. SOM's Inclusive Riverfront Set to Revitalise Detroit

SOM's Inclusive Riverfront Set to Revitalise Detroit

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
SOM's Inclusive Riverfront Set to Revitalise Detroit
Save this picture!
SOM's Inclusive Riverfront Set to Revitalise Detroit, The Historic Stone Soap Building will be upgraded to a mixed-use development, increasing density and activity along the riverfront. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit
The Historic Stone Soap Building will be upgraded to a mixed-use development, increasing density and activity along the riverfront. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit

London-based SOM’s plans for the redevelopment of the East Riverfront in Detroit, Michigan have been unveiled. The Detroit RiverFront Conservancy, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, and City of Detroit Planning and Development Department will work together to deliver SOM’s plan to revitalize the former blighted industrial area. The framework plan involves improving community access to the riverfront, the design of a new riverfront parkland, and the conversion of a historic riverfront structure into a mixed-use development.

An upgrade of the urban landscape along the Detroit River will begin in 2017. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit The Historic Stone Soap Building will be upgraded to a mixed-use development, increasing density and activity along the riverfront. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit Nearly eight acres of land will be devoted to open green space. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit Protected cycle paths will link the riverfront with neighbourhoods to the north. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit +5

Save this picture!
An upgrade of the urban landscape along the Detroit River will begin in 2017. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit
An upgrade of the urban landscape along the Detroit River will begin in 2017. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit

The framework plan sets out a vision of a ‘riverfront for all’, using inclusive, accessible principles to effect positive urban and economic change. A significant portion of land along the Detroit River will remain free from development, and will instead be dedicated to parks and open green space for the public. Former private developments will also be transformed into public parks, creating almost eight acres of open public space across the East Riverfront.

Save this picture!
Protected cycle paths will link the riverfront with neighbourhoods to the north. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit
Protected cycle paths will link the riverfront with neighbourhoods to the north. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit

In order to enhance community access to the East Riverfront, existing arterial roads will be upgraded to greenways, with improved lighting, paving, and landscaping. In particular, Jefferson Avenue will be redesigned to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, enhancing links between the riverfront and neighborhoods to the north. Along the riverfront, the City of Detroit will upgrade the historic Stone Soap Building, transforming it into a mixed-use development to increase density and activity in the area.

Save this picture!
Nearly eight acres of land will be devoted to open green space. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit
Nearly eight acres of land will be devoted to open green space. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit

The riverfront belongs to all Detroiters. Thanks to the involvement of hundreds of residents, we have principles that frame an international riverfront that can be accessed and enjoyed by all – Maurice D. Cox, Director, City of Detroit Planning & Development Department.

Save this picture!
Greenways with improved landscaping and lighting will improve access to the river. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit
Greenways with improved landscaping and lighting will improve access to the river. Image Courtesy of City of Detroit

Development works across the riverfront will begin throughout 2017.

News via: City of Detroit.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "SOM's Inclusive Riverfront Set to Revitalise Detroit" 05 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806465/soms-inclusive-riverfront-set-to-revitalise-detroit/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »