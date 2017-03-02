UNStudio Wins Competition for Landmark Mixed-Use Development in Frankfurt

Save this picture! The four towers will reach a maximum height of 228 meters (748 feet). Image Courtesy of UNStudio

UNStudio has been selected as the winners of an international competition to design a new mixed-use development on the site of the former Deutsche Bank offices in Frankfurt, Germany. Selected to complete the urban strategy for the district last March, UNStudio has now been unanimously selected to carry out the architectural redevelopment of the site, beating out third prize proposals from the teams of Dudler / Jahn and MSW / Snøhetta, and an honorable mention from Christoph Mäckler / CoopHimmelblau.

The new mixed-use development will consist of four high-rise towers ascending from a multi-story plinth in the heart of the city. The project includes space for retail, restaurants and hotels, as well as a full range of residential accommodation. The four towers, rising up to 228 meters (748 feet) high, will serve as a new landmark on the Frankfurt skyline.

Save this picture! The development will become a new landmark on the Frankfurt skyline. Image Courtesy of UNStudio

The eight-member jury, consisting of city representatives, architects, and urban development experts Groß & Partner Grundstücksentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, commended UNStudio’s scheme for its strong silhouette and the arrangement of the four towers to create strong connections to the existing network of inner city routes.

"I am delighted that the four towers will create a new, lively location in the heart of Frankfurt City,” said Jürgen Groß, Managing Partner, Groß & Partner. “The project offers the opportunity to increase Frankfurt's attractiveness as an interesting and viable city on an international level and thus make an important contribution to the development of our city. We consider UNStudio’s design to be very successful, because the four towers enrich the skyline not only architecturally, but also as a public attraction."

Save this picture! The existing Deutche Bank district. Image Courtesy of Groß & Partner

Previously restricted from public access, the redevelopment will allow visitors to the site for the first time in more than 45 years. The full district masterplan is estimated to accommodate 3,000 workers and 1,000 residents. In addition to the residential and office spaces, the complex will feature retail, catering, and playground and adventure areas for children

"The project will play a pioneering role in the transformation of Frankfurt's banking district into a mixed-use quarter,” commented City Councilor Mike Josef. “With the new layout of the site and a greater mix of programmes, a new space with a publicly accessible roof area and affordable living space will be created. The centrally located site, which has for a long time been closed, will now be open to the public. This will become a lively neighbourhood, not only for working but also for living."

Ben van Berkel, Founder and Principal Architect of UNStudio added:

“Bringing a mixed-use project into this financial district will not only enliven the area during daytime, but it will also introduce evening programmes and create an essential form of social sustainability to this part of the city. The introduction of the residential and the leisure components are key to this strategy. This sculptural family of towers will also create the impression of a cohesive neighbourhood within the skyline and emphasise the importance of this part of the city within the whole.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin later this year, with the first building slated to open in 2021.

UNStudio Chosen to Transform Former Deutsche Bank Site in Frankfurt