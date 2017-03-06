World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. APPAREIL
  6. 2017
  7. Co-Working Office / APPAREIL

Co-Working Office / APPAREIL

  • 05:00 - 6 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Co-Working Office / APPAREIL
Save this picture!
Co-Working Office / APPAREIL, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia +15

  • Architects

    APPAREIL

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Design Team

    Edouard Cabay, Massimo D’Aiello, Sonia Lamesa Pina, Alejandro Rondón

  • Area

    205.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the architect. APPAREIL transforms a Barcelona warehouse into a co-working and maker space in the heart of the 22@ Innovation District.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

APPAREIL has converted a Barcelona warehouse into co-working office and maker space, on the top floor of a building in Poblenou, the city’s former industrial quarter. Currently part of the 22@Barcelona – Innovation District’s renewal plan, approved in 2000, the area is evolving into a dynamic, vibrant urban district, brimming with knowledge-intensive activities, from both the professional and academic sectors. The project serves as the studio's new permanent base, but it is also rented out for both long-term use and one-off events to urban planners, city data analysers, digital makers, and as academic research studios for the IAAC and the AA Visiting School.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plan - Sections
Plan - Sections
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The refurbishment of this typical warehouse space provides a simple open working space for a group of independent professionals from the architecture world and neighbouring disciplines. It has been designed to propel them in developing their work in a transparent manner, sharing ideas and stimulating potential collaborations. Besides floating tables, the volume remains deliberately hollow, and all functionalities are pushed to two intricate milled-timber multifunctional walls, which house all necessary equipment and can accommodate temporary local working solutions. All furniture can be integrated into the walls to create a polyvalent space to host cultural activities. Within the residual rectangular open space, the distribution evolves according to activities that change on a daily basis, depending on the people and projects that are present at any given time. A simple, functional kitchen and bathroom are located on the periphery, as well as a winter garden that faces the sea.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Designed and constructed on site, the refurbishment is a live test for professional interactions in this multidisciplinary melting pot of a district. It embraces the concentrations of makers, designers, architects, entrepreneurs and various crafts, both those which are manually operated and those which it equips with numerically controlled production methods: a swarming creative hub within a hub.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "Co-Working Office / APPAREIL" 06 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806443/appareil-appareil/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »