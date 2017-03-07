World
i

i

i

h

Baked by the Heat / Drozdov & Partners

  • 02:00 - 7 March, 2017
Baked by the Heat / Drozdov & Partners
© Andrey Avdeenko
Baked by the Heat / Drozdov & Partners, © Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko © Andrey Avdeenko © Andrey Avdeenko © Andrey Avdeenko +22

  • Architects

    Drozdov & Partners

  • Location

    Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine

  • Architects in Charge

    Yana Bryukhovetskaya, Oleg Drozdov, Katerina Yolkina, Sergey Kostyanoy, Vitaliy Pravik

  • Area

    448.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

From the architect. The house is located within a rather chaotic and mixed-scale development made up of houses, with an average height of 2-3 stories. This context defined its withdrawn and introverted character. The house integrates with the natural topography, with its three terraces descending the landscape, being united by the horizontal line of the roof.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

The sloping terrain causes the gradual increase of the volume, unfolding the entire narrative of the house. Starting from the entrance and low minor premises on the street level, the scale grows bigger in bedrooms and reaches its apex in the spacious living room. The central hall is the core axis that unites all the indoor premises. The overhead opening invites daylight into the house. Open “summer rooms” are extensions to indoor living premises, creating seamless united spaces, visually impenetrable for the neighbors. The summer extension of the living room includes a swimming pool, a lounge, a barbecue place and a sunbathing zone. The levitating wall ensures privacy, focuses the view over certain landscape details and expands the borders of the living space.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

The border area between the living room and the terrace is the main attractor for all the dwellers of the house. In warm seasons this borderline is blurred out. In order to make this space as comfortable as possible, permanent blinds are installed, which control unfavorable western sunrays and maintain visual connection with the garden. As the house itself, the landscape follows the principle of terraces descending the terrain. Artificial hills along the boundaries protect the house from prying eyes and enhance the natural landscape. It is quite symbolic that the project was completed when it was boiling +40C outside, which makes the house fully adapted to climatic surprises.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Ukraine
Cite: "Baked by the Heat / Drozdov & Partners" 07 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806422/baked-by-the-heat-drozdov-and-partners/>
