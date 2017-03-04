Perkins+Will White Paper: Why Antimicrobial Products Should Be Avoided

Save this picture! "Brass Door Handle". Image © Lisa Williams is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Perkins+Will and the Healthy Building Network (HBN) have released their latest material health and performance white paper, Healthy Environments: Understanding Antimicrobial Ingredients in Building Materials.

According to the paper, antimicrobial building products “marketed as healthy or beneficial to human health contain ingredients that may have adverse environmental or human health impacts, and alternative products should be considered whenever possible.” Citing a lack of evidence that antimicrobial products prevent the spread of communicable diseases, the report highlights potential impacts like “super bugs,” contamination of aquatic ecosystems, and carcinogens.

Ten top highlights from the paper, concerning antimicrobial products, are:

They lack proof to back up claims that they protect your health; They’re not necessary; They may harm the environment; They’re no more effective at combatting illness-causing germs than plain soap; They increase the sick of super-bugs; They lack transparency; They can be a Trojan horse for other substances of concern; Their nanosilver and other metal counterparts aren’t necessarily safer; They aren’t always advertised clearly or accurately; and They’re being added to Perkins+Will’s official Precautionary List.

Read more about these top ten ideas, here, or read the entire Understanding Antimicrobial Ingredients in Building Materials paper, here.

News via: Perkins+Will.