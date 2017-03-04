World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Perkins+Will White Paper: Why Antimicrobial Products Should Be Avoided

Perkins+Will White Paper: Why Antimicrobial Products Should Be Avoided

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Perkins+Will White Paper: Why Antimicrobial Products Should Be Avoided
Save this picture!
Perkins+Will White Paper: Why Antimicrobial Products Should Be Avoided, "Brass Door Handle". Image © Lisa Williams is licensed under CC BY 2.0
"Brass Door Handle". Image © Lisa Williams is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Perkins+Will and the Healthy Building Network (HBN) have released their latest material health and performance white paper, Healthy Environments: Understanding Antimicrobial Ingredients in Building Materials.

According to the paper, antimicrobial building products “marketed as healthy or beneficial to human health contain ingredients that may have adverse environmental or human health impacts, and alternative products should be considered whenever possible.” Citing a lack of evidence that antimicrobial products prevent the spread of communicable diseases, the report highlights potential impacts like “super bugs,” contamination of aquatic ecosystems, and carcinogens.

Ten top highlights from the paper, concerning antimicrobial products, are:

  1. They lack proof to back up claims that they protect your health;
  2. They’re not necessary;
  3. They may harm the environment;
  4. They’re no more effective at combatting illness-causing germs than plain soap;
  5. They increase the sick of super-bugs;
  6. They lack transparency;
  7. They can be a Trojan horse for other substances of concern;
  8. Their nanosilver and other metal counterparts aren’t necessarily safer;
  9. They aren’t always advertised clearly or accurately; and
  10. They’re being added to Perkins+Will’s official Precautionary List.

Read more about these top ten ideas, here, or read the entire Understanding Antimicrobial Ingredients in Building Materials paper, here.

News via: Perkins+Will.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Perkins+Will White Paper: Why Antimicrobial Products Should Be Avoided" 04 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806418/perkins-plus-will-white-paper-why-antimicrobial-products-should-be-avoided/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »