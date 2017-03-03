World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United States
  5. PellOverton Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Blue School Middle School / PellOverton Architects

Blue School Middle School / PellOverton Architects

  • 13:00 - 3 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blue School Middle School / PellOverton Architects
Save this picture!
Blue School Middle School / PellOverton Architects, © Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama

© Mikiko Kikuyama © Mikiko Kikuyama © Mikiko Kikuyama © Mikiko Kikuyama +20

  • Structural Engineer

    Silman

  • MEP Engineer

    ADS Engineers

  • Green Roof Consultant

    Future Green Studio

  • Lighting Designer

    Derek Porter Studio
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama

From the architect. Blue School recently initiated a middle school program, expanding their South Street Seaport facility into an adjacent, 1940’s-era frozen seafood warehouse. The adaptive reuse of this older structure presented both preexisting challenges and unique opportunities to design a contemporary learning environment while preserving much of the building’s original Seaport character. 

Save this picture!
© Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan - Second Floor Plan
First Floor Plan - Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama

Through the careful connection between buildings and the insertion of new programming - including classrooms and informal learning spaces, recreational and instructional outdoor space, and a large STEAM lab - the programmatic and material transformations of the warehouse both support and reflect an educational philosophy of project-based, creative inquiry.

Save this picture!
© Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama

Product Description. A new maker-space has been created at the ground floor, putting the creative production of this maker-space on stage for the neighborhood at large. Large, operable storefront windows on the street façade allow the creative production of the school to be directly visible and accessible to the surrounding neighborhood. Similarly on the interior, the STEAM lab is framed by a Cascade Coil curtain that provides spatial separation without hindering visibility of the activity within, while alluding to the industrial history of the building. These elements allow for a transparent boundary between school and neighborhood in the spirit of the school’s ethos as an outward-facing community of learning.

Save this picture!
© Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Schools United States
Cite: "Blue School Middle School / PellOverton Architects" 03 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806406/blue-school-middle-school-pelloverton-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »