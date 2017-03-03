World
  Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci

Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci

  3 March, 2017
Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci

  • Architects

    BBGK Architekci

  • Location

    Warsaw, Poland

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of BBGK Architekci

  • Spatial Solution Authors

    Bzozowski Grabowiecki Architekci; Jan Belina-Brzozowski, Konrad Grabowiecki  

  • Competition Authors

    Jan Belina-Brzozowski, Konrad Grabowiecki, Jerzy Kalina, Krzysztof Lang - with teams  

  • Co-authors

    Joanna Orłowska, Marek Sobol, Emilia Sobańska, łukasz Węcławski, Agnieszka Grzywacz, Ewelina Wysokińska, Jacek Kretkiewicz, Tomasz Pluciński, Maciek Rąbek, Marcin Szulc, Barbara Trojanowska, Jolanta Fabiszewska 
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci

From the architect. Katyn Museum is there to commemorate a painful episode of Polish history which took place during the World War II when over a twenty thousands of Polish military officers and state officials were brutally murdered by the Soviet Secret Police.

Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
Site Plan
Site Plan
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci

Katyn Museum lies the southern part of the fort - the Warsaw Citadel consisting of three historical buildings. The whole foundation is a park with  symbolic Katyn Forest in the centre of it. The entrance is located at Nowomiejska Gate, the extension of the Old Town route. The museum exhibition has been designed on two levels of Kaponiere - old artillery. The third building is the arcade gunrest building, which consists of five glassed arcades which locate plaques with the names of the murdered officers.

Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci

Stained concrete also becomes a mean of architectural expression, wherever exhibition narrative demands it; personal belongings, such as letters, elements of ammunition of the victims were used to leave prints on the concrete. The history of Katyn in its cruelty and evil immensity is much too difficult to comprehend. 15 plaques commemorating the 21 768 victims located in the historic gunrest raises questions about the meaning of the concepts of evil, good, forgiveness. At this point, we have consciously given the architecture  powerful expression. The gap between high 12 meters walls slitting the Citadel shaft leads us in two directions -  down to the gunrest arcades where the plaques with the names of the victims are; and up, opening the perspective of the sky. On the axis of the stairs among the trees stands an oak cross - the epilogue of our narrative about Katyn.

Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
Courtesy of BBGK Architekci
