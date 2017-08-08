Duplex in Kurkowa / 3XA

+29

Architects 3XA

Location Wrocław, Poland

Architect in Charge Magdalena Zarzycka, Łukasz Reszka, Maciej Kowaluk, Agata Kalisz, Ewa Czerny

Area 85.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Stanisław Zajączkowski

From the architect. This contemporary duplex is housed in Kurkowa 14, one of the first new builds in Wrocław’s up-and-coming Nadodrze district. Located right on the Odra River, the multi-family development has clinched numerous architectural awards.

The 85 square meter apartment designed by 3XA Architects, was designed with functionality in mind so as to maximize living space for all familial wants and needs. This resulted in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom division that included an office and open kitchen-cum-living room.

Elements were deliberately kept light and neutral, with white serving as the dominant color for the resin floors, walls, and various furnishings. Simplicity was highlighted with the use of plywood that provided a degree of warmth and served as a uniting motif throughout the apartment – functional yet decorative. One of the most conspicuous features is the minimalist staircase encased entirely out of plywood, providing a raw feeling which helps offset the ultra-clean white interior. To enhance space-saving versatility, a built-in refrigerator, chest of drawers, and small utility room are all found underneath the stairs. This eliminated the need for additional clutter in the kitchen.

The kitchen itself was designed to take full advantage of any available storage space by featuring deep and spacious upper cabinets that stretched all the way down to the countertop. This provided a clean and simple visual effect. The final touch was provided by dichotomizing the light sources. Indiscernible housings mounted at the ceiling level provided ambient light whereas bold, black fixtures were used for accent lighting.