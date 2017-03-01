2017 Pritzker Prize Winners RCR Arquitectes' Work in 20 Images

Save this picture! Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Today, Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta were named the laureates of the 2017 Pritzker Prize, becoming the first trio of architects to be bestowed the profession’s highest accolade. Working together since 1988 as RCR Arquitectes, the team has tackled a wide range of project types, from libraries to wineries to park designs – many of which are located in their home region of Catalonia, Spain. Continue to see 20 images from their work that exemplify the firm’s outstanding attention to detail and considered use of materiality.

Bell-lloc Winery

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Piedra Tosca Park

Row House

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

La Lira Theatre

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Soulages Museum

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Tossols Basil Athletics Stadium

Sant Antoni - Joan Oliver Library

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Les Cols Restaurant

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Les Cols Pavilions

El Petit Comte Kindergarten

Courtesy of Pritzker Prize. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Barberi Space - RCR Arquitectes Office

