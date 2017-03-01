World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Renderings Revealed of Google's Mountain View Campus

New Renderings Revealed of Google's Mountain View Campus

New Renderings Revealed of Google's Mountain View Campus
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View

New images of BIG and Heatherwick Studio’s proposed Google campus in Mountain View California have been revealed in planning documents presented to the city last month. Initially announced in 2015, the project has seen several revisions after first running into difficulty with the city planning board, and then after swapping sites with fellow tech giant LinkedIn. The latest iteration, the 18.6-acre Charleston East campus, features a 2-story, 595,000-square-foot building topped with a flowing, tent-like canopy.

Courtesy of City of Mountain View

Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View

The submitted renderings show a square plan of alternating building and open space, brought together under the massive roof structure that regulates climate, air quality and sound. During business hours, the ground floor of the building will be publicly accessible, and will feature restaurants and shops intended for employees, residents and visitors.

Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View

Open spaces have been designed at a variety of scales, including a large public plaza and more intimate spaces for collaboration and private conversation. Around the perimeter, pedestrian and bicycle paths will connect the complex to the surrounding parks and larger Google campus.

Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View

Construction is expected to last 30 months following approval by the Mountain View City Council.

News via City of Mountain View.

Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Courtesy of City of Mountain View
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "New Renderings Revealed of Google's Mountain View Campus" 01 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806391/new-renderings-revealed-of-googles-mountain-view-campus-big-heatherwick-studio/>
