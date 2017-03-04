RAIC Honors Roger du Toit with Posthumous 2017 Gold Medal

Save this picture! WaveDecks, Toronto. Image Courtesy of Waterfront Toronto

Canadian architect, landscape architect and urban designer Roger du Toit has been posthumously awarded the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada’s 2017 Gold Medal. The influential designer, who passed away in 2015, amassed a rich, diverse portfolio throughout his 45-year career, including Toronto’s CN Tower, Regina’s Wascana Centre, and 45 projects across 25 Canadian university campuses.

His RAIC Gold Medal, recognizing a significant and lasting contribution to Canadian Architecture, will be accepted by his widow Sheila du Toit and two sons at the RAIC/OAA Festival of Architecture in Ottawa in May.

Save this picture! Aerial View of the CN Tower, Toronto. Image Courtesy of City of Toronto

Roger du Toit, FRAIC, was born in South Africa in 1939. Having graduated from the University of Cape Town with a bachelor of architecture, he moved to Toronto in 1965 to complete his studies. During his subsequent decade in John Andrews Architects, he oversaw the planning and construction of the famous CN Tower, and co-authored the first design guides for downtown Toronto. In 1975, he established Roger du Toit Architects with his wife Sheila, which would ultimately become known as DTAH.

Save this picture! Water's Edge Promenade. Image Courtesy of DTAH

Throughout his career, du Toit has been involved in a bounty of architectural works across Canada, as well as international projects in Australia, Hong Kong, the Middle East, and the United States. From 1982 onwards, he oversaw a long-range plan of the Wascana Centre in Regina, including a 2,300-acre park with civic and community buildings. From 2000 onwards, he was involved in the revitalization of Toronto’s Central Waterfront, designing key components such as Queen’s Quay and the WaveDeck structures.

Save this picture! Protecting Views of Wellington Parliament. Image Courtesy of DTAH

His legacy is embedded in Canada’s capital Ottawa, where he was involved in projects such as the National Gallery of Canada, Canadian Museum of History, and Confederation Boulevard. In the 1990s, he oversaw the development of building height regulations in Ottawa, protecting views of national icons such as the Parliament Buildings. During this time, he also guided expansion of the University of British Columbia, and produced a heritage masterplan for the 19th-century Distillery District, which has since become a major cultural destination.

Save this picture! Ottawa Parliament Plan View. Image Courtesy of DTAH

Save this picture! Ceremonial Routes, Wellington. Image Courtesy of DTAH

He was a leader and an innovator. He has made timeless contributions to significant parts of our urban environments across the country. He developed a unique career that transcended traditional understanding of architectural practice. His work encompassed planning, urban design, community development and architecture. – RAIC Selection Jury

News via: RAIC.