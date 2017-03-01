World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Croatia
  5. PRO-S
  6. 2016
  7. Walnut Tree, House and Terrace / PRO-S

Walnut Tree, House and Terrace / PRO-S

  • 09:00 - 1 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Walnut Tree, House and Terrace / PRO-S
Save this picture!
Walnut Tree, House and Terrace / PRO-S, © Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

© Jure Živković © Jure Živković © Jure Živković © Jure Živković +17

  • Architects

    PRO-S

  • Location

    Gorski kotar, 51304, Gerovo, Croatia

  • Architect in Charge

    Tomislav Soldo

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jure Živković
Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

From the architect. The genesis of this house might have a somewhat peculiar narrative. The possibly reversed but certainly not unwanted process of conceiving and designing the space where the foremost sensory role has the nature itself. 

Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

Initially, before everything else, there was a walnut tree, providing perfect natural shade and representing the first outdoor residing space. Over time, a terrace was gradually shaped around the tree, and eventually the idea of building the house emerged. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The sloped terrain with its panoramic view overlooking the nearby forest and mountainscape together with the position of the existing terrace were the only determining elements in the process of designing this country house. 

Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

Without any need for flirting with or referring to existing and traditional in its surrounding, with no need for appropriation or approval, this was simply about to be a house on a hill, a terrace extension and enclosed belvedere. The pitched roof, the compact layout design and the usage of wood in facade cladding were the only distinctive functional elements of the region accepted and implemented into the design. 

Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

With the gross floor area of 100m2 the house consists of a small storage on basement level, a living room with an open kitchen and a bathroom unit on the ground floor, and a sleeping area on mezzanine level.

Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

The intention to obtain a spatial flow between the exterior and interior, notably in terms of connecting the indoor kitchen area, the summer outdoor kitchen and the terrace, was equally sought to be achieved in the interior design itself in the form of an open space plan. 

Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

Accordingly, the entire house is perceived as a single volume, greatly reflecting the surrounding nature from its every single point, whereas the kitchen and the bathroom area form a small compact box-like core set within the larger house volume. 

Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

Apart from the concrete basement and foundations, the house was entirely made of aerated concrete blocks which significantly accelerated construction at the given location. The 30cm thick exterior walls, also made of aerated concrete blocks, met all building physics requirements with no additional thermal insulation needed. The thermal efficiency in terms of unwanted overheating during summer and heat loss in winter time was enhanced by a ventilated facade made of Siberian larch cladding. The facade is painted with two layers of black wood tar, a natural genuine product which penetrates deep into the wood giving it protection and lasting for a long period of time.

Save this picture!
© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković

The appearance of daytime black compact and seemingly monolithic structure is altered in the evening by switching the lights on. The house becomes a delicate almost lantern like object, casting light on its surroundings through the shutter slots imitating the sun rays that illuminate the interior during the day.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Croatia
Cite: "Walnut Tree, House and Terrace / PRO-S" 01 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806320/walnut-tree-house-and-terrace-pro-s/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »