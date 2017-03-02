World
The Hidden Pavilion / PENELAS ARCHITECTS

  • 09:00 - 2 March, 2017
The Hidden Pavilion / PENELAS ARCHITECTS
© Miguel de Guzmán – Imagen Subliminal
© Miguel de Guzmán – Imagen Subliminal
From the architect. The Project fulfills the desire to Build a space for meditation and retreat, a place to Inhabit and to Think. The pavilion is built in a glade of the forest, the only clearing without a tree. It is wrapped up in Nature, hidden in it, in a way that it is only slightly perceptible. Suspended over a small waterfall, the pavilion protects it. The pavilion interacts directly with the growing of trees, allowing them to pass through its terraces and cantilevers by gaps built for them.

© Miguel de Guzmán – Imagen Subliminal
Fully embedded within the forest, the pavilion openly embraces the presence of Nature through the enclosure of its glass exterior. The upper level surface is inclined, respectfully providing room for the growth of a bicentenary holm oak tree. The raised light wells catch the sunrays and directs them downwards towards the interior, rays that would have otherwise been blocked by the holm oak tree.

© Miguel de Guzmán – Imagen Subliminal
Section
Section
© Miguel de Guzmán – Imagen Subliminal
Only three materials are used: rusted steel structure, glass facade and cherry-tree wood interior, brining Nature inside. The passing of the seasons generates new senses and emotions within the design. 

© Miguel de Guzmán – Imagen Subliminal
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "The Hidden Pavilion / PENELAS ARCHITECTS" 02 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806316/the-hidden-pavilion-penelas-architects/>
