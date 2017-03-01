Jean Nouvel, Foster + Partners Among 7 Architects to Design Towers for Paris' La Défense District

The La Défense district of Paris has announced the proposal of seven new skyscrapers by top architects including Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Foster + Partners and Christian de Portzamparc in an attempt to lure business to the city during a time of economic upheaval in the European markets.
All planned for completion no later than 2022, the new buildings would target international businessmen and researchers, especially those displaced following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.
The project is being organized by Defacto: Établissement Public de Gestion du Quartier d’Affaires de La Défense (Public Building of Management of the Business District of La Défense), which was founded in 2007 to manage the needs of Paris’ leading business district.
Check out the 7 proposed towers below:
Hekla / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Height: 200 meters
Gross Area: 80,000 square meters
Estimated Completion: 2021
Hermitage Plaza / Foster + Partners
Height: 320 meters
Gross Area: 260,000 square meters (including a 35,000-square-meter hotel and 35,000 square meters of office space)
Estimated Completion: 2022
Tours Sisters / Christian de Portzamparc
Height: 200 meters (taller tower), 100 meters (shorter tower)
Gross Area: 95,000 square meters (20,000 square meters of hotel space, 75,000 square meters of office space)
Estimated Completion: 2021
Trinity / Crochon-Brullmann + Associés
Height: 140 meters
Gross Area: 49,500 square meters
Estimated Completion: Fall 2018
Alto / IF Architectes
Height: 150 meters
Gross Area: 51,000 square meters
Estimated Completion: 2019
M2 / Valode and Pistre Architects
Height: 165 meters
Gross Area: 49,000 square meters
Estimated Completion: 2019
Air 2 / Agence Arquitectonica
Height: 202 meters
Gross Area: 75,000 square meters
Estimated Completion: 2021
Other towers currently in the works for the area include Ateliers 2/3/4's Tour de Jardins de l’Arche. To learn more about the initiative visit the district’s website, here.
News via La Défense, Defacto. Images courtesy of Defacto and La Défense facebook.