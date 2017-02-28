World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. ArchDaily China's 2017 Building of the Year Finalists

ArchDaily China's 2017 Building of the Year Finalists

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ArchDaily China's 2017 Building of the Year Finalists
Save this picture!
ArchDaily China's 2017 Building of the Year Finalists

This year, for the first time, the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards have come to China. In tandem with our global search for the best projects published in the past year, our readers are currently voting to select the best Chinese projects over on our sister site ArchDaily China. So far, after 2 weeks of nominations and over 5,000 votes, the readers of ArchDaily China have narrowed down more than 300 projects from mainland China and Hong Kong to just 10 finalists. Read on to see the projects competing for the top prize, and make sure to vote for your favorites up until March 6th!

120-Division School / WAU Design

Save this picture!
© Ma Minghua
© Ma Minghua

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office

Save this picture!
© SHEN-PHOTO
© SHEN-PHOTO

SND Cultural & Sports Centre / Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Save this picture!
© Chen Hao
© Chen Hao

Avant-Garde Ruralation Library / AZL Architects

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Soyoo Joyful Growth Center / Crossboundaries

Save this picture!
© Yang Chao Ying
© Yang Chao Ying

The South Yard / Advanced Architecture Lab + Atelier UPA

Save this picture!
© Arch-exist photography
© Arch-exist photography

Chetian Cultural Center / West-line studio

Save this picture!
© Jingsong Xie
© Jingsong Xie

Dengshikou Hutong Residence / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Central Canteen of Tsinghua University / SUP Atelier + School of Architecture Tsinghua University

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

Don't forget, you can vote for the winners until March 6th at 11.59 pm!

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "ArchDaily China's 2017 Building of the Year Finalists" 28 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806298/archdaily-chinas-2017-building-of-the-year-finalists/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »