ArchDaily China's 2017 Building of the Year Finalists

This year, for the first time, the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards have come to China. In tandem with our global search for the best projects published in the past year, our readers are currently voting to select the best Chinese projects over on our sister site ArchDaily China. So far, after 2 weeks of nominations and over 5,000 votes, the readers of ArchDaily China have narrowed down more than 300 projects from mainland China and Hong Kong to just 10 finalists. Read on to see the projects competing for the top prize, and make sure to vote for your favorites up until March 6th!

120-Division School / WAU Design

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office

SND Cultural & Sports Centre / Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Avant-Garde Ruralation Library / AZL Architects

Soyoo Joyful Growth Center / Crossboundaries

The South Yard / Advanced Architecture Lab + Atelier UPA

Chetian Cultural Center / West-line studio

Dengshikou Hutong Residence / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Central Canteen of Tsinghua University / SUP Atelier + School of Architecture Tsinghua University

Don't forget, you can vote for the winners until March 6th at 11.59 pm!