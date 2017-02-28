World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. 120 Hours Announces its 2017 Competition Theme, "The Way of the Buyi"

120 Hours Announces its 2017 Competition Theme, "The Way of the Buyi"

120 Hours Announces its 2017 Competition Theme, "The Way of the Buyi"
Courtesy of 120 Hours
120 Hours, the annual student competition that distinguishes itself by giving participants just 5 days from the announcement of the brief to its deadline, has just announced the theme for its 2017 competition, entitled "The Way of the Buyi." This year, the 120 Hours competition will be particularly impactful for the winning students, as the competition is giving its winners the opportunity to actually build their design.

Participants are asked to design a 100 square meter addition to the LiangMeng preschool complex in Puan City, China. The building will host a canteen and library for the school, which serves 200 Buyi children, one of China's minority ethnic groups. Situated overlooking a valley in Guizhou province, the design will respond to the region's semi-tropical climate.

“We’re looking for a proposal with a clear and well-represented idea expressing strong spatial and compositional sensibility. The students are asked to consider the feasibility and reality of construction, as the winning proposal will be built” says Thea Platou, Project Manager at 120 HOURS. The organization is currently completing the financing for the project, which they hope to build in the second half of 2017.

Over 1,500 teams have signed up to compete for the competition's $3,000 USD prize and the chance to construct their design. With the competition's brief officially launched, signup is now closed and the clock is ticking down to the deadline on March 5th at 14:00 UTC+1 (8:00 am ET).

The winner of the competition will be announced on March 18th, with the winners exhibited at the OCA gallery in Oslo from March 18th–19th.

The jury:

  • Title

    120 Hours Announces its 2017 Competition Theme, "The Way of the Buyi"

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Student Competitions)

  • Organizers

    120 Hours

  • Submission Deadline

    05/03/2017 08:00

  • Price

    Free

  • Jan Olav Jensen (Jensen & Skodvin)
  • Mahn Kinh Tran (Kihn Studio)
  • Fabio Gigone and Angela Gigliotti (U67)
  • Christian Hermansen Cordua (the Scarcity and Creativity Studio, Oslo School of Architecture and Design)
  • Chiara Sala from (Master's Student, Politecnico di Milano)

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "120 Hours Announces its 2017 Competition Theme, "The Way of the Buyi"" 28 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806282/120-hours-announces-its-2017-competition-theme-the-way-of-the-buyi/>
