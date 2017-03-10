World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Esculpir el Aire
  6. 2015
  7. House Between Walls / Esculpir el Aire

House Between Walls / Esculpir el Aire

  • 15:00 - 10 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Between Walls / Esculpir el Aire
Save this picture!
House Between Walls / Esculpir el Aire, Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres
Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres

Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres +27

  • Architects

    Esculpir el Aire

  • Location

    El Rocío, Huelva, España

  • Architect in Charge

    José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres

  • Collaborators

    Ruiz Cáceres family, Javier Giménez

  • Area

    365.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Cortesía de José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres
Save this picture!
Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres
Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres

From the architect. A vertical surface -on the left side-, standing out respect to the other one, gathers and exemplifies the long and raised aspects which are drawn from the Almonte’s tradition. The other surface -on the right side- assembles horizontally and oblique elements of the modern culture. A soft displacement of the main surface emphasizes the vertical dividing line between both &#39; styles. &#39; A great folded beam avoids beasts getting through, allowing to tie them. Moreover, its flat top makes possible the support of the gintonic of the horsemen who always visit us...

Save this picture!
Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres
Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres

The element on the left side, being higher and slimmer, is characterized by the presence of two large vertical windows. The right one accentuates its horizontal position by means of the use of dark ceramics, which extends the window vains up to be superposing...

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

This Project works to found the resulting air between two main parallel volumes ‐night and day areas‐which are both relocating to define a new large entrance hall ‐in front of the street‐ and a new open courtyard ‐towards the street behind-. The chimney, as a motor of the inner double-height space, takes on the leading role of the scene, and it is going to be around esculpted to materialize an ascending stair. I admit that my memorial traces, from my exploratory drawings about the Venturi House’s chimney, have come up again to be transformed. On the first floor, the chimney is unfolded towards an opened library that is illuminated by a lineal skylight located behind the chimney-stair.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres
Courtesy of José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "House Between Walls / Esculpir el Aire" [Casa entre arenas / Esculpir el Aire] 10 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806281/house-between-walls-esculpir-el-aire/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »