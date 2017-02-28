2017 Pritzker Prize To Be Announced March 1st

Save this picture! © The Hyatt Foundation / Pritzker Architecture Prize

The 2017 Pritzker Architecture Prize will be announced on Wednesday, March 1st at 10am EST. Past Laureates include a rostra of architecture's most influential names, including Philip Johnson, Zaha Hadid, Rem Koolhaas, Oscar Niemeyer, Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Toyo Ito and, most recently, Alejandro Aravena (full list).

Stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the prize, here.

In December last year we asked our readers to speculate as to who the 2017 Laurate should—rather than will—be. You can continue to cast your vote (in our entirely unscientific poll), here!

Who Should Win the 2017 Pritzker Prize?