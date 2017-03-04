Benoy Unveils Newest Hainan Island Plans

Benoy has released its latest designs for the China International Travel Service (CITS) Sanya Enot development scheme, which will be located on the reclaimed Hexin Island in Hainan, and is the second phase of a large-scale plan. Connected to the first phase of development by a pedestrian bridge, the project will be surrounded by the area’s luxury international hotels and natural attractions.

The 32,000-square-meter mixed-use, retail-led space features a “porous and multi-layered environment,” with clusters of small-scale buildings that will create a series of indoor and outdoor spaces for entertainment and retail programming. Buildings will be connected by a succession of elevated walkways and bridges.

Bookended by a large aquarium with a reflective pool, the northern end of the development will house a covered market area that will host fish farm facilities for fresh, local seafood, as well as stall space for imported goods.

Designed in accordance with solar paths and prevailing wind studies to encourage natural ventilation and open sightlines, the canopy structures throughout the project draw inspiration from sea shells in both form and color.

The canopy designs have not only allowed us to fulfil the brief for the project environmentally, helping to encourage air circulation and provide sun shading within this known humid and hot climate, but they also bring a real identity to the scheme, said Janet Chan, Senior Associate Director at Benoy. Their form and color connect back to the coastal and resort quality of the site and they gave us the platform to showcase our conceptual innovation within the design.

Construction on the project is expected to commence later in 2017. The development is targeting a China 3-star sustainability rating.

Developer: China International Travel Service (CITS)

Project Location: Haitang Bay, Sanya, Hainan Province, China

Size (Site Area): 45,700m2

Size (Mixed-use GFA): 32,000m2

Masterplanner: Benoy

Architect: Benoy

Bridge Concept Design: Hugh Dutton Associés

Local Design Institute: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD)

Roof Consultant: RFR

Environmental Consultant: THUPDI

News via: Benoy.