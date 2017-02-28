World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos
  6. 2015
  7. Casa el Vigilante / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos

Casa el Vigilante / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 28 February, 2017
Casa el Vigilante / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos
Casa el Vigilante / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos, © Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre

  • Building Company

    RUIZSOLAR Ltda.

  • Structural Calculation

    Gerardo Fercovic M.

  • Lighting

    Matias Ruiz M.
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

From the architect. The landscape’s horizon behaves as the limit between two spaces. Vertical lines expressed in solid geometric concrete structures are presented in a simple manner, indicating a timid balance between the full and the empty.  

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Balance between the public and the private is the concept that guides the whole project’s program. Located in the north-central area of Chile, the project serves the purpose of being a shelter and place for observation of nature’s beauty. A two bedrooms, one restroom and lounge and kitchen space first floor, where its formal and spatial duality sets the stage for the physical expression of the chosen building materials and where reinforced concrete pillars and walls, connected via crystals are the ones in charge of finally delimiting this single ample contemplation space. 

Plan
Plan
Section
Section
Plan
Plan

Both bodies are vertically connected by the stairway, over which, and parallel to it, a skylight can be found; the last natural light entrance of the space.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

In contrast, an opaque single volume second floor, lined with 2x1 wood only connected to the outside by a window on each room, windows which become the evidence of the existence of their corresponding spaces on this floor.  

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Chile
