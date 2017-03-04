World
  6. 2014
  35HP / Joeb Moore & Partners

35HP / Joeb Moore & Partners

  • 13:00 - 4 March, 2017
35HP / Joeb Moore & Partners
35HP / Joeb Moore & Partners, © David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO

© David Sundberg / ESTO © David Sundberg / ESTO © David Sundberg / ESTO © David Sundberg / ESTO +19

  • General Contractor

    Prutting & Company Custom Builders

  • Structural Engineer

    Edward Stanley Engineers LLC

  • Civil Enginner

    Frangione Engineering, LLC

  • Interior Design

    DB Design
    More Specs
© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO

From the architect. The renovation/addition of this Tudor style residence in Rye, New York links the home to its exterior by adding light filled program and circulation. While maximizing the habitable use of the site, the addition also responds to the key parameters of the existing home, preserving its character and history within the suburban neighborhood context.

© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO

In addition to the restoring original stucco and timber façade, our firm added a new wood-clad entryway that offers a delicate and understated contrast to the neighborhood street. This new material appears again as the cladding for the more minimalist and abstract box addition that extends from the rear of the home. Its simple rectangular form both contrasts and compliments the original Tudor, post and beam gable structure. 

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

The addition is wrapped in a dark, charcoal-stained cedar skin, mimicking the colors found on the existing façade. The wood timber transforms into wood skin that wraps the new addition in a moiré enclosure system that reinterprets the white stucco and dark wood timber of the New England Tudor Style. The skin striates to reveal a glass enclosure and allows light into the interior rooms. The perceptual effect of oscillations between exterior monolithic form (platonic box) and wood siding/planking as an abstract striation allows the addition to move back and forth between autonomous/porous and related to its progenitor (the existing house).  By carving into the rectangular box, we define the key spatial concept for the new house, which include the addition of a family and mudroom on the first floor, as well as a master bedroom suite on the second floor. The glass stairwell built between the existing house and the addition creates a transitional “white space,” allowing natural light to filter through to the rooms on each side.

© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO

The new wood, steel, and glass stair was hung from the existing house’s chimney, which creates a sectional void, offering moments of visual and spatial connectivity within and beyond to the landscape. Through a series of elegant yet poignant disjunctions between light and space, the design is unified in a symbiotic relationship between old and new.

© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Extension United States
Cite: "35HP / Joeb Moore & Partners" 04 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806248/35hp-joeb-moore-and-partners/>
