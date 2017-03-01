World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Stockwool
  6. 2016
  7. Clock House Gardens / Stockwool

Clock House Gardens / Stockwool

  • 03:00 - 1 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Clock House Gardens / Stockwool
Save this picture!
Clock House Gardens / Stockwool, © Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

© Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg +14

  • Planning Consultant

    Christopher Wickham Associates

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Hepworth Acoustics

  • Landscape Design

    D.F. Clark Bionomique
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

From the architect. Clock House Gardens has transformed a derelict hotel site into an intimate community of 50 new homes on a key gateway site into Welwyn. The design responds to the 0.8ha site’s unique combination of urban and rural surroundings, with the A1(M) motorway to one side and dense woodland to the other.

Save this picture!
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Our design concept is a modern take on a walled village, with buildings formed to minimise noise and pollution from the road and maximise benefits of the site’s geometry and the neighbouring woodland. Five two and three storey buildings combine brickwork with timber cladding and together create a central shared courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Deep reveals and projected windows create a richness in the elevations and this high-quality aesthetic makes the scheme a unique yet sensitive addition to the built fabric of Welwyn.

Save this picture!
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Key to its success is the careful layering of building form: the treatment responds to the harsher environment on the edge of the site with robust brickwork, where a softer treatment of timber and glazing is applied elsewhere to respond to the woodland beyond. All homes are dual aspect to make the most of the great surrounding views. 

Save this picture!
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

An extensive landscaping strategy introduces planting and greenery back to the formerly hard landscaped site, with the neighbouring lush woodland brought into the scheme through the large central courtyard space. The design also introduces natural surveillance to a previously underused footpath to the north of the site and provides routes from the site to this footway, improving connectivity for residents and local people.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Housing stock in Welwyn generally consists of larger homes out of reach of first time buyers and moderate earners. To redress the balance and after consultation with the local community, Clock House Gardens is a totally flatted development of mostly one and two bedroom homes to meet the shortfall in the area and appeal to single and dual occupants and starter families. Prices ranged from £140,000 to £270,000 with the smallest unit at 50sqm and the largest at 87sqm.

Save this picture!
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Product Description. Siberian Larch is used in vertical and horizontal cladding to give a richness to the elevations and reflect the woodland context.

Save this picture!
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing United Kingdom
Cite: "Clock House Gardens / Stockwool" 01 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806247/clock-house-gardens-stockwool/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »