World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Italy
  5. Filippo Bricolo & Bricolo Falsarella Associates
  6. 2017
  7. Castelvecchio Museum – The East Wing / Filippo Bricolo & Bricolo Falsarella Associates

Castelvecchio Museum – The East Wing / Filippo Bricolo & Bricolo Falsarella Associates

  • 05:00 - 1 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Castelvecchio Museum – The East Wing / Filippo Bricolo & Bricolo Falsarella Associates
Save this picture!
Castelvecchio Museum – The East Wing / Filippo Bricolo & Bricolo Falsarella Associates, © Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

© Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi +65

  • Procedure Manager - City of Verona

    Sergio Menon

  • RUP associate – City of Verona

    Viviana Tagetto

  • Coordination Manager of Museums and Monuments City of Verona (Project Phase)

    Paola Marini

  • Technical Department Manager for exhibit design of Museums and Monuments

    Alba Di Lieto

  • Coordination Manager of Museums and Monuments (implementation phase)

    Margherita Bolla

  • Structurale advisor

    Maurizio Cossato

  • Captions

    Ketty Bertolaso, Margherita Bolla, Studio Bricolo Falsarella Associati
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

From the architect. Filippo Bricolo’s project  (Bricolo Falsarella Associates) for the Castelvecchio Museum regards the restoral of the central part of the East Wing which was left  unfinished by Carlo Scarpa’s masterful restoration in 1964. The fulcrum of the intervention is the new Mosaic Room designed to host a large fragment of Roman pavement from a second century AD domus which was discovered  in the little square located on the east side of the castle between the ancient Via Postumia and the River Adige.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The new exhibition hall is connected to the main courtyard of the castle through a high access space that also serves as the entrance to Sala Boggian. A large and very thin iron panel delimits the dual nature of the hallway: on the one hand it acts as a necessary filter leading to the new Mosaic room and on the other hand, it indicates the way to the room on the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The panel seems to brush against the floor and the steps of the stairs  and it bears two strategic, horizontal incisions on opposite sides thus indicating the two different directions. Above the incisions the words "Mosaic Room" and "Sala Boggian"  are written in iron out of the fonts  designed, but never used, by Scarpa for the concert hall entrance. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

On a second level regarding the panel, is an archway formed by four,  10 mm thick, black iron plates. The archway has the role of determining a small ritual of access to the Mosaic Room. This is necessary in order to create an emotional gradient between the entrance hall and the exhibition space. Regarding lighting, the archway makes use of black iron’s reflectance characteristics  to create  dialogue between the two spaces. Standing in the entrance hall, the visible side of the archway reflects the warm lights of the Mosaic Room casting them towards the entrance area .

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Iron also highlights the changing light at different times of day until they are unexpectedly warmed up by the onset of dusk. In the Mosaic Room, the same vertical side reflects the lights and colours of the museum’s courtyard into the Mosaic Room. In this way, the gateways becomes a hinge of reflections. This new threshold becomes a narrative device that divides but unites, that reveals  but slows down, that creates distance but invites you to walk through.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

Inside the new exhibition hall, the great mosaic seems to levitate in the bountiful space. The hall is characterized by high walls made of brick. The bricks were deliberately left visible without changing or deleting  the patina of time. This helps to create a dialogue between the walls and the materiality of the ancient Roman floor.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The mosaic has been inserted diagonally into the space so as to be seen in its entirety from inside the room. This collocation also allows us to appreciate the view of the  mosaic from  outside the castle.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

The renovation has restored dignity to this connecting room. An area  on the side facing the square has been converted into lavatories and it is concealed by burned pitch-pine panelling, the same materials used by Scarpa to make the compass now present in the Mosaic Hall.

Save this picture!
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Museum Italy
Cite: "Castelvecchio Museum – The East Wing / Filippo Bricolo & Bricolo Falsarella Associates" 01 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806246/castelvecchio-museum-nil-the-east-wing-filippo-bricolo-and-bricolo-falsarella-associates/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »