Tossols Basil Athletics Stadium / RCR Arquitectes

  • 10:55 - 1 March, 2017
Tossols Basil Athletics Stadium / RCR Arquitectes
Tossols Basil Athletics Stadium / RCR Arquitectes, © Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia

© Simon Garcia © Hisao Suzuki

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia

The athletics track presents the act of running in the middle of nature, in the spirit of the first Olympic Games in Greece.

Plan
Plan
Elevations
Elevations

The area called Tossols-Basil, which is designated for leisure activities, is located at the edge of both a city and a natural park along a river. When contemplating adding sports facilities here, the architects faced a dilemma of either clearing large amounts of slow-growing oak trees or succumbing to environmentalists who wanted no change at all.

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia

The solution was to site the athletic track in a forest clearing, previously used for cultivation. Nature and sport are united and runners appear and disappear as they make their way around the track. The project highlights the beauty of the landscape and preserves the vegetation as a filter that changes with the seasons.

Sketch
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

The seating for observing the athletes is developed as small terraces or embankments between the clearings, often using the natural topography. The slender lighting towers become points of reference in the landscape.

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
Sections
Sections
© Ramon Prat
© Ramon Prat

After completing the track in 2001, other facilities have been added; a soccer field and an entrance pavilion with changing facilities, that RCR calls the 2x1 pavilion. This structure that acts as a gateway to the area has a thin roof supported by two volumes allowing multiple views through.

Plan
Plan

Once again, RCR employs only one material – Cor-Ten steel – and the structure settles easily into its natural setting. 

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
Cite: "Tossols Basil Athletics Stadium / RCR Arquitectes" 01 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806238/tossols-basil-athletics-stadium-rcr-arquitectes/>
