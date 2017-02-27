8 Architectural Winter Stations Brighten Up Toronto's Beaches

Eight “Winter Stations” have been installed along Toronto’s beachfront, injecting new life into the shoreline during the Canadian city’s winter months. Completed as a result of the annual Winter Stations design competition, the eight projects responded to this year’s theme of “Catalyst,” which sought installations that “open up the waterfront landscape and reinvent the space for visitors” while considering how materials may be repurposed or reused for future iterations.
Five professional and three student designs were constructed this year along Kew, Scarborough and Balmy Beaches in the heart of Toronto’s Beach community. Record numbers of Torontonians attended the unveiling ceremony and family day this year.
I See You Ashiyu / Asuka Kono and Rachel Salmela
North / studio PERCH
Collective Memory / Mario García and Andrea Govi
BuoyBuoyBuoy / Dionisios Vriniotis, Rob Shostak, Dakota Wares-Tani and Julie Forand
The Beacon / Joao Araujo Sousa and Joanna Correia Silva
Flotsam and Jetsam / University of Waterloo
The Illusory / Humber College School of Media Studies & IT, School of Applied Technology
Midwinter Fire / Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design, University of Toronto
The installations will remain on display until March 27, 2017. Learn more about the winning designs, here and check out more images of this year's event via the Winter Stations Instagram.
News via Toronto Winter Stations Competition.
