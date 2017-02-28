Sinergia Cowork Palermo / Emilio Magnone + Marcos Guiponi

+18

Project Collaborators Mateo Vidal, Valentina Viqueira

Electrical Counseling Alejandro Bonasso

Building NETO Constructora More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Sinergia Cowork originally started as a real estate development project, with 32 offices and 4 rental meeting rooms. Just another operation inside a recycled space that in its history worked housed a carpentry, mechanical workshop, movie studio and warehouse.

The offices function as a cowork: A recent concept in contemporary office spaces, where the user inserts himself into a heterogeneous collaborative environment that enhances his work and social skills.

The project seeks to maintain the aesthetics of the pre-existing building by using completely removable lightweight structures, made through metal beams and Structural Insulated Panels walls, and by using a neutral color palette (white and light gray), where the only color is given by the coworkers, vegetation and furniture.

The main entrance of the building is through a garage door, that is highlighted by the logo of the company. The ground floor consists of a central yard that articulates offices with cowork spaces and meeting rooms. Smaller offices are distributed in the upper floor, together with a 3d printing workshop, flexible cowork spaces, living rooms, and a photography studio.

The existing basement, built at the beginning of the 20th century, with vaults and walls in brick and stone, becomes the space of relaxation, housing the playroom, dining room, kitchen and a giant screen.

On the roof, and going through the original wooden truss, you can access an event room with an outdoor deck that is used on weekends as a place of interaction and relaxation of the coworkers outside their working hours.