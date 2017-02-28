World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Uruguay
  5. Marcos Guiponi
  6. 2014
  7. Sinergia Cowork Palermo / Emilio Magnone + Marcos Guiponi

Sinergia Cowork Palermo / Emilio Magnone + Marcos Guiponi

  • 15:00 - 28 February, 2017
Sinergia Cowork Palermo / Emilio Magnone + Marcos Guiponi
Sinergia Cowork Palermo / Emilio Magnone + Marcos Guiponi, © Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi © Marcos Guiponi © Marcos Guiponi © Marcos Guiponi +18

© Marcos Guiponi
From the architect. Sinergia Cowork originally started as a real estate development project, with 32 offices and 4 rental meeting rooms. Just another operation inside a recycled space that in its history worked housed a carpentry, mechanical workshop, movie studio and warehouse.

Section BB
The offices function as a cowork: A recent concept in contemporary office spaces, where the user inserts himself into a heterogeneous collaborative environment that enhances his work and social skills.

Low Level
First Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
The project seeks to maintain the aesthetics of the pre-existing building  by using completely removable lightweight structures, made through metal beams and Structural Insulated Panels walls, and by using a neutral color palette (white and light gray), where the only color is given by the coworkers, vegetation and furniture.

© Marcos Guiponi
The main entrance of the building is through a garage door, that is highlighted by the logo of the company. The ground floor consists of a central yard that articulates offices with cowork spaces and meeting rooms. Smaller offices are distributed in the upper floor, together with a 3d printing workshop, flexible cowork spaces, living rooms, and a photography studio.

© Marcos Guiponi
The existing basement, built at the beginning of the 20th century, with vaults and walls in brick and stone, becomes the space of relaxation, housing the playroom, dining room, kitchen and a giant screen.

© Marcos Guiponi
On the roof, and going through the original wooden truss, you can access an event room with an outdoor deck that is used on weekends as a place of interaction and relaxation of the coworkers outside their working hours.

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings Refurbishment Uruguay
Cite: "Sinergia Cowork Palermo / Emilio Magnone + Marcos Guiponi" 28 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806166/sinergia-cowork-palermo-emilio-magnone-plus-marcos-guiponi/>
