  7. Architecture Campus / SCHMELZLE+PARTNER

Architecture Campus / SCHMELZLE+PARTNER

  • 02:00 - 1 March, 2017
Architecture Campus / SCHMELZLE+PARTNER
Architecture Campus / SCHMELZLE+PARTNER, © Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

From the architect. Having specialized in industrial and administrative constructions, the architecture firm develops overall concepts with high claim in design and functionality and which perfectly capture the constructors’ corporate philosophy while keeping in focus their clients’ corporate development plans. 

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

This strategy has been strictly applied by the four partners of the firm when constructing their own office building where currently about 45 employees work in a remarkably modern atmosphere which offers both: maximum usability and future expansion possibilities.

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

The office building which blends in perfectly with the surrounding landscape is located in Hallwangen, a picturesque spot in the Black Forest with impressive views. Though the distinctive façade stands out even from afar, the construction seems to perfectly form a unit with the landscape by its green roof. 

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

The construction project is the first step for the realization of the Master plan “architecture campus – work&live at the same place”. The next construction phase will be formed on the south-eastern bordering area as a model for the future, presenting apartments created for employees and trainees as well as more office spaces.

Plan
Plan

The transparent overall structure of the design, flanked by vast glazed surfaces, creates a fluent crossing between the interior space and the outside. The natural topography is brought into the building on different levels which are separated by steps. Each single level is acoustically demarcated with all-glass railings which ensure the transparency of the whole area.  

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

The office spaces are created entirely according to employees’ needs and they promote personal well-being as well as internal communication. A large table for 6 to 8 persons has proofed to be the ideal size for teamwork.

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

This ‚Longdesk- System’ offers the possibility of change and enlargement at any time.No matter how diverse the projects are, the working spaces can easily be adjusted to the needs of every situation. Small areas can be spontaneously demarcated, extended or reduced for creating different working spaces which provide perfect environment for project work.

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

The interior concept effortlessly allows to create new working worlds. Thus the discussion space appears only if there is need - with an all-around running curtain which generates an enclosed space.

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle

The planners decided exclusively on standardized building materials and materials used in industrial construction. Coated steel profiles, trapezoidal sheet roof, fair- faced concrete walls and post and beam facade dominate the visual point of view.

© Steffen Schrägle
© Steffen Schrägle
