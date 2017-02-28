World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Canada
  5. Atelier Pierre Thibault
  6. 2005
  7. Abbaye Val Notre-Dame / Atelier Pierre Thibault

Abbaye Val Notre-Dame / Atelier Pierre Thibault

  • 11:00 - 28 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Abbaye Val Notre-Dame / Atelier Pierre Thibault
Save this picture!
© Alain Laforest
© Alain Laforest

© Alain Laforest © Alain Laforest © Alain Laforest © Alain Laforest +22

Save this picture!
© Alain Laforest
© Alain Laforest

From the architect. The entirely new Cistercian Abbey of Saint-Jean-de-Matha was made to express the harmony and simplicity governing the daily lives of the Cistercian monks. The seven daily masses pace their lives. In accordance to their way of life, the abbey’s different spaces seem progressively circling around the cloister and culminate towards the church, the project’s focal point. At the very heart of the building, the cloister preserves a part of the forest and allows the abbey to have a sample of the passing seasons. The complex’s half-open disposition suggests the most natural entrance to the building located on the northern side and accessed by a walkway. The prolonging of the roof covers and signals the main entrance. Under the cover, a mineral garden serves as the church and the housings’ parvis.

Save this picture!
Abbaye Val Notre-Dame / Atelier Pierre Thibault, © Alain Laforest
© Alain Laforest
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Alain Laforest
© Alain Laforest

The circling design is cut across on an east-west axis by a corridor separating the restricted monastic areas from the public spaces. On the north side lie the library, the church and the housings while in the southern part belong the monastic compound and the cloister around which are located all the functions reserved to the Cistercian monks. On the western side of this separating line, a gazebo can be found while on the opposite eastern side is located an observatory. Considering the site’s scale, the main goal of the axis was to divide the monastic grounds overlooking the cliff to the south and the public grounds facing the pond to the north. In these gardens, meditation spots were placed to allow the monks and their host to take a few moments of reverence and prayer together in symbiosis with the site’s majesty and serenity.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Saharoff
© Philippe Saharoff
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Alain Laforest
© Alain Laforest
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Churches Canada
Cite: "Abbaye Val Notre-Dame / Atelier Pierre Thibault" 28 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806163/abbaye-val-notre-dame-atelier-pierre-thibault/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »