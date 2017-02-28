World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Full Scale Studio
  6. 2015
  7. Calm Paang / Full Scale Studio

Calm Paang / Full Scale Studio

  • 20:00 - 28 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Calm Paang / Full Scale Studio
Save this picture!
Calm Paang / Full Scale Studio, © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu +42

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

From the architect. The aim of the project was to create a building using a mix to combine a residence and commercial space within it. The site is situated on one of the corners of a T-junction where a side street meets Klong Chonlapratarn road, a kind of main road in Chiangmai City that shapes the area likes a trapezoid – a narrow front width is expanded to the back of the site. 

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

The client requires spaces for residence, restaurant and café all in one building; 300 sq. m area. However, because of its location, it needs to be designed by following the newest Chiangmai building standards of law; the building cannot be built over 12 meters high of the wall on the highest level and must have a setting of 6 meters back off the main road. 

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

So, the volume and form of the building was designed to use all of this modest area as useful as possible. Fitting complex functions inside by separating 3 levels out of the building. First floor is the flexibility to combine functions for a café and restaurant.  Second floor is a setting for a work space or an office for rent. 

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

The third floor is a split-level for residence, slope the roof up to make a mezzanine and to open up a view directly to the mountain, Doi Suthep for the living area .To punch out some part of the roof over the bedroom’s terrace to install the skylight and ventilation inside which is made of a double wooden- skin making it more private.  

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Outside, make a large triangle opening related to the corner of site to interact with the activities between interior and exterior space on the first and second floor. Consequently, a skin of wood can cover the building creating a unity and a contrast with the openings that is related to the behavior of each space. 

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Coffee Shop Houses Thailand
Cite: "Calm Paang / Full Scale Studio" 28 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806161/calm-paang-full-scale-studio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »