Calm Paang / Full Scale Studio

Architects Full Scale Studio

Location Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Architect in Charge Attasit Kongmongkol

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

From the architect. The aim of the project was to create a building using a mix to combine a residence and commercial space within it. The site is situated on one of the corners of a T-junction where a side street meets Klong Chonlapratarn road, a kind of main road in Chiangmai City that shapes the area likes a trapezoid – a narrow front width is expanded to the back of the site.

The client requires spaces for residence, restaurant and café all in one building; 300 sq. m area. However, because of its location, it needs to be designed by following the newest Chiangmai building standards of law; the building cannot be built over 12 meters high of the wall on the highest level and must have a setting of 6 meters back off the main road.

So, the volume and form of the building was designed to use all of this modest area as useful as possible. Fitting complex functions inside by separating 3 levels out of the building. First floor is the flexibility to combine functions for a café and restaurant. Second floor is a setting for a work space or an office for rent.

The third floor is a split-level for residence, slope the roof up to make a mezzanine and to open up a view directly to the mountain, Doi Suthep for the living area .To punch out some part of the roof over the bedroom’s terrace to install the skylight and ventilation inside which is made of a double wooden- skin making it more private.

Outside, make a large triangle opening related to the corner of site to interact with the activities between interior and exterior space on the first and second floor. Consequently, a skin of wood can cover the building creating a unity and a contrast with the openings that is related to the behavior of each space.