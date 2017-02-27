Mandala Filling Station Phuc Duy / vn-a

+20

Architects vn-a

Location Dak Nong, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Tuấn Dũng Nguyễn, Thu Hương Thị Vũ

Area 1700.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Robert Herrmann

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators HuyBui, GiangVu, DongNguyen, Vuong Dinh, Thang Nguyen, Dieu Luong More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Petrol filling stations is a complexity. People, animal, vegetation, machine come and stay to exchange energy. Not only in the substantive value but also in the mental value, all of activities are linked and reacted together in a vital circulation. Filling station Phuc Duy is organized in a circle, where the functions are closed with each other as possible but have enough distance to strengthen the peaceful servicescape.

Further more than an energy exchange point, station Phuc Duy play a roll of a relaxed meeting point like an eco-friendly stop during the journey. With the mixed symbolized form like a village of many roofs the area of almost 1700 square meter is covered to get shadow. The roofs with clay roof tiles in archetype form keep the spirit of the place in industry facts of this service architecture. Filling Station Phuc Duy allows the people to act and relax like they are at home. According to the relationship between speed and length of stop, all the functions of the station from short-term like filling to long-term stop like living of the crews are organized and joined together in a natural order and the harmony way –like Mandala!