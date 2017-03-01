World
  7. Mill Valley Guesthouse / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

Mill Valley Guesthouse / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

  13:00 - 1 March, 2017
Mill Valley Guesthouse / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects
© David Wakely
© David Wakely

  • Geotechnical & Civil Engineer

    DAC Associates

  • Structural

    Fratessa, Forbes & Wong

  • Landscape

    Outerspace Landscape Architecture

  • General Contractor

    Hennessey Construction
© David Wakely
© David Wakely

From the architect. Sited in an existing small level clearing at the top of a steeply sloping Mill Valley lot surrounded by mature cedar and redwood trees, this 640 square foot guest house is designed to serve multiple generations and functions; a guest room for visiting parents and friends, a media room, and a hangout space for teenage children. The porch and media room are situated on the more open side of the site and the guest room is tucked into the trees.  

© David Wakely
© David Wakely
Section
Section
© David Wakely
© David Wakely

The flat roof punctuated by round skylights extends the dappled light of the surrounding tree canopies over the expansive porch and indoor spaces. Wood siding lets the walls blend in with the trees while the porch ceiling and skylight pattern become a playful façade as seen from the house and backyard below.  

© David Wakely
© David Wakely

The porch, cool roof, closed cell insulation, LED lighting and a high efficiency boiler keep the energy loads minimal exceeding Title 24 by 33%.  

© David Wakely
© David Wakely
