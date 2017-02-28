The Turn House / Architecton

+32

Architects Architecton

Location Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia

Architect in Charge Nick Lukas

Area 750.0 m2

Photographs Nic Granleese

Manufacturers

From the architect. The Turn House is located in Melbourne and features a modern extension to an existing property that was built in 1927.

The owners of the property are car enthusiasts and their pride and joy, a 1970 Ford XY, features prominently in the design thinking. Because of the layout of the original house only one garage space was available. To overcome this, a mechanical turn table was installed that allows 2 vehicles to enter the garage and then be rotated.

The exterior design was done by Architecton with the interiors by the clients Tony and Caroline Culina from Novo Homes. The property was styled by Jenny Nobilo from Furnish Solutions property.

1) What was the brief for the project?

The clients’ ambition and aspirations for the property is for the integration of a high quality contemporary addition, which boasts a unique and sophisticated architectural design style. Whilst the design must generate a dwelling with drama and excitement through the use of scale, volume, elegant materials and clever design, the dwelling must be practical and functional with a sense of warmth and comfort.

It is envisaged that the residence will be a perfect space for entertaining as well as relaxing – a place to call home. The design shall respond and take advantage of the generous northern aspect of the site, in order to create an integrated and exciting relationship between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. The objective is to generate a seamless and practical use of both indoor and outdoor areas, however introduce unexpected design statement(s) through views / vista’s to beautifully landscaped gardens and pool area.

2) What were the challenges of the project?

To integrate within an existing residence and structural framework. Whilst there is a vision to create a well-designed and considered residence, which maximizes the potential of the site, the project should remain sensitive and respond to the nature of the existing building, the precinct and surrounding area.

3) What was the solution?

Not attempting to hide the big, bold and brave contemporary architectural form. Instead, it is juxtaposed against the existing building yet softened through extensive and considered landscaping.