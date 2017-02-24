Watch the Construction of Kengo Kuma's V&M Dundee in This New Video

Construction on Kengo Kuma’s V&A Museum Dundee is well underway, with the structure’s inclined concrete walls already beginning to take shape. This new video produced by the V&A Museum shows the latest progress of the building, with commentary from several figures working on the project, including Kuma himself.

Kengo Kuma & Associates was awarded the project following an international competition in November 2010. The design draws inspiration from Scotland’s natural seaside features.

“The beauty of the cliff comes from the long, long dialogue between Earth and water,” explains Kuma in the video. “I want to translate that kind of beauty to a contemporary building.”

“The inclination of the facade gives a different type of experience: if it is too vertical, the vertical void rejects the people – the building should invite people to the waterfront."

When completed, the V&A Dundee will become Scotland’s first design museum. The museum is scheduled to open to the public in the summer of 2018.

News via V&A Museum.

