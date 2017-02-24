World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Watch the Construction of Kengo Kuma's V&M Dundee in This New Video

Watch the Construction of Kengo Kuma's V&M Dundee in This New Video

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Watch the Construction of Kengo Kuma's V&M Dundee in This New Video

Construction on Kengo Kuma’s V&A Museum Dundee is well underway, with the structure’s inclined concrete walls already beginning to take shape. This new video produced by the V&A Museum shows the latest progress of the building, with commentary from several figures working on the project, including Kuma himself.

Watch the Construction of Kengo Kuma's V&M Dundee in This New Video © Ross Fraser McLean - Studio RoRo © V&A Dundee/Kengo Kuma Associates © V&A Dundee/Kengo Kuma Associates +4

Kengo Kuma & Associates was awarded the project following an international competition in November 2010. The design draws inspiration from Scotland’s natural seaside features.

“The beauty of the cliff comes from the long, long dialogue between Earth and water,” explains Kuma in the video. “I want to translate that kind of beauty to a contemporary building.”

Save this picture!
© V&A Dundee/Kengo Kuma Associates
© V&A Dundee/Kengo Kuma Associates

“The inclination of the facade gives a different type of experience: if it is too vertical, the vertical void rejects the people – the building should invite people to the waterfront."

When completed, the V&A Dundee will become Scotland’s first design museum. The museum is scheduled to open to the public in the summer of 2018.

News via V&A Museum.

V&A at Dundee / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Watch the Construction of Kengo Kuma's V&M Dundee in This New Video" 24 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806106/watch-the-construction-of-kengo-kumas-v-and-m-dundee-in-this-new-video/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »