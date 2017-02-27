Lighthouse Interiors: Call for Entries

CODE – Competitions for Designers – and Gruppo Romani S.p.A. announce “Lighthouse Interior," a competition for designers and creatives for luxury ceramics. The jury gathers outstanding personalities like Savin Couëlle, Clemente Busiri Vici jr, Martino Gamper, Ken Eastman and Manuel Aires Mateus. A total amount of €10,000 in cash prize will be awarded to the winner proposals and the first prize will be realized.

From Iberian Peninsula, passing through Americas, until Asian shores, designers and businesspeople have recently started to focus their attention on lighthouses. In the era of GPS, sonar and automatic navigation, a number of signal towers have lost their original significance, being abandoned and turning into ruins. They stand as relics of a bygone era, now waiting to be rediscovered and re-used in a more contemporary fashion.

To this end, a number of projects, both private and public, have been put forward, which aim to renovate lighthouses for the opening of new, unparalleled accommodation facilities. The old coastal buildings stand, majestic and isolated, in breathtaking landscapes that are perfect locations for unforgettable holidays and ideal destinations for the most discerning and demanding of tourists.

Following this trend, Gruppo Romani, which has led the industry of top-quality ceramics production for decades, has launched Lighthouse Interior, a competition for the creation of a new collection of furnishing accessories and pottery, drawing inspiration from the myth of lighthouses and coastal towers to create new products of exquisite elegance, conceived for this new network of accommodation facilities, as well as for seaside tourism in general.

The new collection will be an extension of Cerasarda Atelier, a brand established in the 1960s at the dawn of the myth of the Costa Smeralda, and now open to the latest trend of seaside and niche tourism: lighthouses. The competition will create a new line of products which will contribute to memorable holidays enjoyed in unspoiled nature and in the shadow of the old signal towers.

The collection that Gruppo Romani aims to create for Cerasarda Atelier will have to be evocative of relax, of holidays at the end of the world, lulled by the roar of the waves and the cries of the seagulls. It will have to tell a story of holidays in a timeless dimension, blue skies and windy shores, deep silence and solitary towers. Gruppo Romani has launched an exciting challenge that emphasizes the charm of remote places and wild nature, so as to create objects that will be symbols of style and elegance and will become an ideal line of products for the suites of any luxury hotel with a view of the sea.

Jury

Savin Couëlle, Porto Cervo

Clemente Busiri Vici jr, Rome

Manuel Aires Mateus, Lisboa

Martino Gamper, London

Ken Eastman, London

Alberto Bassi, IUAV, Venice

Paolo Romani, Gruppo Romani S.p.A., Casalgrande

Prizes

1st PRIZE: 5.000 € + REALIZATION

2nd PRIZE: 2.000 €

3rd PRIZE: 1.000 €

4 GOLD MENTIONS: 500 € each

10 HONORABLE MENTIONS

30 FINALISTS

Calendar

20/02/2017 “early bird” registration – start

27/03/2017 (h 11.59 p.m. GMT) “early bird” registration – end

28/03/2017 “standard” registration – start

25/04/2017 (h 11.59 p.m. GMT) “standard” registration – end

26/04/2017 “late” registration – start

24/05/2017 (h. 11.59 p.m. GMT) “late” registration – end

31/05/2017 (h. 12.00 p.m. – midday - GMT) material submission deadline

01/06/2017 jury summoning

03/07/2017 results announcement

More information on: www.competitionsfordesigners.com

Contact us on: code@competitionsfordesigners.com

Download the information related to this competition here.